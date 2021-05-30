Islamabad Stops Official Contact With Afghan NSA For Terming Pakistan As 'brothel House'

Islamabad has conveyed to the leadership in Afghanistan that it will no longer conduct official business with Kabul’s National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib for terming Pakistan as a "brothel house". According to ANI, earlier this month, Mohib had called Pakistan a “brothel house” while giving a public speech in Nangarhar province. Following his remarks, a senior Pakistani official privy to the matter to VOA news that his government would not hold bilateral agreements with the Afghan NSA over his comments against Islamabad.

The Pakistani official, on condition of anonymity, said that Islamabad had shared its “strongest protest” with the Afghan government in connection with the remarks. The official added that Mohib’s remarks outraged leaders in Islamabad, who denounced them and said that they “debased all norms of interstate communication”. He said that it has also been conveyed that the “Afghan side is not serious in engaging with Pakistan, but only in the blame game and degrading Pakistan’s sincere efforts”.

‘Baseless allegation’

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan has already released a statement in connection with the remark and counted it as a "baseless allegation". The ministry also said that such remarks undermine trust and mutual understanding between Islamabad and Kabul. It is worth mentioning that the controversy highlighted political tensions and historic mistrust plaguing relations between the South Asian neighbours, which share a nearly 2,600-kilometer border.

Meanwhile, in his speech, Mohib, who routinely accuses Pakistan and its spy agency of supporting and directing the Taliban's in Afghanistan, added that Pakistani tribes, including Pashtuns and Balochis, are not happy with their country's government, adding that Pashtuns and Balochis are fighting for their rights. His remarks came just days before Pakistan's military chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Kabul and had a meeting with President Ashraf Ghani in the presence of Nick Carter, Britain's Chief of the Defense Staff.

(With inputs from ANI)

