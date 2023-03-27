Islamabad To Hold Discussions Over Participation In SCO Meetings

Islamabad has initiated consultations within its inner circles over the decision to participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meetings of the defence and foreign ministers scheduled in India. New Delhi has already extended invitations to the Pakistani Defence Minister, Khawaja Muhammad Asif and Foreign Minister, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Tribune reported.

SCO is organising numerous events, with India serving as the current president. Pakistan participated in all meetings, except for one instance, when Pakistan was asked to leave due to a map disagreement in a seminar on armed forces' contribution to military medicine, healthcare, and pandemics on March 21.

New Delhi raised serious objections over the Pakistani side's adoption of a map that included Jammu and Kashmir as part of their territory. The Pakistani side was instructed to provide the "correct map" or leave the seminar after the issue was brought to the attention of the Indian Ministry of External Affairs.

Working Group under the Council of Defence Ministers

Last week, a three-person military delegation from Pakistan under the command of a brigadier attended the meeting of an expert working group under the Council of Defence Ministers in New Delhi.

The Pakistani delegation's presence in New Delhi has increased the likelihood of a visit by the defence and foreign ministers. The Foreign Office (FO) official of Pakistan stressed that the final decision will be made close to the date of the events.

Pakistan must hold consultations on major forums to further its interests

Officials are split over the question of attending high-profile meetings. One perspective brings into the context the relationship between India and Pakistan and calls for participation of junior officials in the SCO meetings. However, the others differ, as reported by the Telegraph. They believe that Pakistan must participate in regional forums like the SCO, which includes major economies like China and Russia, and it must take advantage of the occasion to further its interests.

According to sources, China will have an influentional imapct on Pakistan. It would be challenging for Islamabad to pass the request if China, the SCO founder member who was instrumental in Pakistan becoming a full-fledged member, asked Islamabad to attend the meetings.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto was eager to travel to India for the SCO summit, as per media reports. If Pakistan does send a delegation for the defence and foriegn ministers meeting, the likelihood of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif travelling to India for the SCO summit in July will further increase.

Despite recent efforts to normalise relations, Pakistan and India's relationship is still at a standstill. Even though it would not result in a significant improvement in bilateral relations, Pakistan sending a high-powered delegation to India for the SCO may help to ease tensions.

(With ANI Inputs)