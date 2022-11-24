Islamabad's Ties With Washington Shaped Under COAS Not Pak PM: Ex-White House Official

Former White House official, Lisa Curtis stated that former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s return to power, or not, will not have any impact on the future relations between the two nations, US and Pakistan, as the decision maker is the Army Chief and not the Pakistan Prime Minister in case of Pakistan. This statement was released on November 21 during a seminar in the US capital. Lisa Curtis said, “I don’t think the future of US-Pakistan relations hinges on who will be the PM in Pakistan… more important is who will be the chief of army staff.”

Further, she added that important decisions such as the nuclear program, Pakistan and India relations, and steps to curb terror in the world are mainly headed by the Pakistan Army. Even though this kind of hybrid democracy would not be good for Pakistan as it’s “an inherently unstable form of government, said Curtis while speaking on Pakistan's Army and its control over Pakistan politics.

Imran Khan will not hinder US-Pak relations

At the white house, in the seminar on the question of how Khan’s return to power could influence US-Pakistan relations, she said, “Even though Imran Khan very unhelpfully used the US as a scapegoat when he lost power, were he to be re-elected, there will be a certain amount of pragmatism that might become part of the equation,” reported Dawn. Further, she affirmed to believe that efforts to amend relations with Washington will be made. The issue of nuclear safety and the possibility of Pakistan as a failed state was also raised by Curtis. She also emphasised that the next army chief in Pakistan would be an enormous challenge politically and he “must first rebuild consensus” within the institution.

The session was mediated and hosted by Marvin Weinbaum who is a director of Pakistan/Afghanistan Studies at the Middle East Institute (MEI), Washington. Douglas London, a former CIA operative and analyst; Javid Ahmad, a former Afghan ambassador to the UAE; and Hussain Haqqani, Pakistan’s former ambassador to Washington were part of this discussion at the White House. During the session, Haqqani stated that Pakistan leaders are paying less attention to the economic aspect which was given much importance after the partition. He also predicted the PTI chief “may win, but not sweep” the next elections as he was not as popular as it seemed. Meanwhile, London warned Pakistan “could go up in flames” any time if elections were not held and some sort of consensus formed.