J&K: Pakistan's New Social Media-based Terror Strategy Busted; Case Registered Under UAPA

As security forces have amplified the counter-terrorism operations in Jammu and Kashmir for the last few months, Pakistan is now using social media platforms to ferment trouble in the union territory.

Terrorists have now taken the online route to radicalise youth to join terror ranks. Social media handles are being used to spread propaganda in the Kathua district.

The new terror module of Pakistani agencies includes defaming armed forces and spreading the anti-India message. Taking note of the development, the police has registered an FIR under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act sections 153A, 506, 13, 16, 18 and 39.

Last month, the Jammu and Kashmir Police notified that 118 terrorists have been neutralised in the Kashmir valley this year. Out of the 118, 32 were foreign terrorists.

"So far, 118 terrorists including 32 foreign terrorists killed in Kashmir in the current year. Last year in 2021 total of 55 terrorists including 2 foreign terrorists were killed in the same period. Out of 118, 77 terrorists are from Pak-sponsored LeT and 26 from JeM outfit," the police said in a tweet shared on June 21. On June 28, the Indian Army also gunned down two terrorist facilitators at the LoC in the Keran sector of Kupwara in North Kashmir.

J-K administration has established decisive domination over terrorism: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that Jammu and Kashmir administration has established decisive domination over terrorism under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

"Today, under the leadership of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Jammu and Kashmir is on the path of peace and development. Sinha has established decisive domination over terrorism there under the leadership of PM Modi," Shah said while addressing a function in Srinagar through video conferencing.

He also said that the administration headed by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has delivered development to the people of the valley without any discrimination.

"For a long time, the nation had a hope that Jammu and Kashmir will be irreversibly integrated with the nation by removal of Article 370 and Article 35A, and that hope was fulfilled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On 5 August 2019, a new era was established in Kashmir," he said.