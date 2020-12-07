Jamaat-e-Islami Chief Slams Imran Khan's Government, Calls It 'nightmare For Poor'

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf government has become a nightmare for country’s poor people, said Jamaat-e-Islami emir Senator Sirajul Haq. Haq, who has been leading the party since 2014, stated that those who claim to have revived the country’s economy should probe into the skyrocketing prices of floor and pulses, Lahore based Dunya News reported. Lambasting the Imran Khan-led government, Haq said that millions of people were on the streets due to the rise in unemployment.

Pakistan’s economy has been battered by the COVID-19 with PM Khan asking for debt suspension from the global community. Commenting on the same, Haq said that everything from steel mills to Pakistan Railways and Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), all are surviving on a “ventilator”.

Elaborating further, he also said that both bad governance and the present law and order situation were the “gifts of the current government”. In a statement, he also condemned the death of seven COVID-19 patients due to lack of oxygen cylinders. Haq said that the patients died “under the nose of the PTI provincial government”.

7 die in Peshawar

On December 5, seven COVID-19 patients died due to an oxygen shortage in one of the largest hospitals in north-western Pakistan. The tragedy happened after Kyber Teaching Hospital failed to receive its supply of oxygen cylinders from Rawalpindi on time. Speaking to Associated Press, spokesperson for the hospital Farhad Khan confirmed that incident happened on the night December 5 after patients being treated for the lethal respiratory disease failed to receive continuous oxygen supply.

Speaking further, he revealed that the hospital receives its oxygen cylinders from a vendor named Pakistan Oxygen limited in Rawalpindi, a city about 190 kilometres away from Peshawar. However, on Saturday, they failed to arrive on the designated time due to some glitch. He confirmed that an investigation into the matter has been initiated.

