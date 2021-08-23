JeM, LeT Terrorists Chant Pro-Taliban Slogans, Hold Victory Rallies At PoK

The ousted Afghan government had blamed Pakistan for fuelling the Taliban takeover with weaponry and discreet forces as districts, one after the other fell into the hands of the terror faction. Before he fled Kabul, the exiled Afghan President Ashraf Ghani had launched a scathing attack on Islamabad for playing “villain in the Afghan conflict” accusing Imran Khan government of lending brute force to the Taliban and other terror groups that butchered the Afghan National Army on the provincial streets.

Now, in evidence laid bare on Sunday, members of Pakistan’s terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) were spotted holding march and rallies in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) chanting pro-Taliban slogans as the terrorists that had migrated to Kabul to fight alongside Taliban against the then Afghan government, returned. In the footage now circulating on social media, the LeT and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) were seen firing gunshots in an apparent celebration of the Taliban victory, as they were also seen embracing and congratulating each other.

The visuals were shot at Abbaspur, Hajira, and Sensa, not far from Line of Control (LoC), as first verified by Asian News International. The leaders of the dreaded terror outfits also addressed the rallies. Photos of Taliban leader Mullah Baradar and ISI chief Faiz Hameed emerged where the duo was spotted offering prayers together.

What a line up ….

Taliban leader Mullan Barader, Sheikh Hakim and ISI Chief Lt General Faiz Hameed offering Namaz together



Terrorism, terrorists & Pakistan are inseparable pic.twitter.com/zb1NEbG5X5 — Major Surendra Poonia (@MajorPoonia) August 21, 2021

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan had earlier asserted that the victory of the Taliban implied that the Afghans had “broken the shackles of slavery”. Think tanks widely speculated that Pakistani PM’s special assistant Raoof Hasan strategized the fall of Kabul.

Pakistani Climate Minister Zartaj Gul Wazir excitedly wrote on Twitter, in an antagonist sentiment towards India: “India gets an appropriate gift for its Independence Day” mocking India’s pro-Western government stance in Kabul under Hamid Kharzi and the exiled leader Ashraf Ghani.

Pakistan has demonstrated diplomacy to the Taliban with respect to its military operations in Afghanistan. “Of all the foreign powers involved in efforts to sustain and manipulate the ongoing fighting, Pakistan is distinguished both by the sweep of its objectives and the scale of its efforts, which include soliciting funding for the Taliban, bankrolling Taliban operations, providing diplomatic support as the Taliban's virtual emissaries abroad, arranging training for Taliban fighters, recruiting skilled and unskilled manpower to serve in Taliban armies, planning and directing offensives, providing and facilitating shipments of ammunition and fuel, and on several occasions apparently directly providing combat support,” a declassified report by the UN Human Rights Watch revealed.

Pakistan's army, intelligence services behind making of Taliban

In April and May 2001, Human Rights Watch sources reported that as many as thirty Pakistani military trucks were spotted crossing the border entering into Afghanistan. Some of these convoys were carrying artillery shells, tank rounds, and rocket-propelled grenades. Pakistani landmines have been found in Afghanistan; they include both antipersonnel and antivehicle mines, the HRW sources stated.

Pakistan's army and intelligence services, principally the Inter-Services Intelligence Directorate (ISI), have “largely contributed to making Taliban a highly effective military force,” the report found, as it added that senior Pakistani military and intelligence officers have helped plan and execute major military operations in Kabul providing financial assistance to the Taliban.

Pakistan's “notoriously porous border with Afghanistan” has facilitated the transshipment of weaponry, funds, and men. Pakistan’s history of military support for different terror factions within Afghanistan extends as far back as the early 1970s. Pakistan had thrown support behind the Hizb-i Islami of Gulbuddin Hikmatyar, a Pashtun-dominated group that espoused an extremist Islamist rather than nationalist agenda in the past.

In 1993, when Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto was elected, Pakistan’s unceasing support for the Taliban regime was a well-known affair in the interior ministry, according to analysts that informed HRW. As per Pakistani journalist Ahmed Rashid’s account, Bhutto's interior minister, Gen. Naseerullah Babar, had since created the Afghan Trade Development Cell in the ministry ostensibly not only to promote trade routes to Central Asia for the Taliban’s mobility but also to provide the Taliban with funds, HRW revealed in its analysis.