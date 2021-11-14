Kabul To Play Meditator Between Imran Khan, Pak Taliban As 'matter Of Policy': Muttaqi

About two weeks after Imran Khan government and the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban (TTP) reached a "tentative understanding" to seek peace, Kabul has further agreed to play meditator between the two as 'a matter of policy' and not personal interest, acting Foreign Minister of Taliban-led Afghanistan, Amir Khan Muttaqi told in an interview with Geo News. Expressing confidence of yielding positive results through talks, Muttaqi asserted that there is no individual (interest) of the "Islamic Emirati but as a matter of policy, the whole Islamic Emirati is mediating between the government of Pakistan and banned TTP."

Meanwhile, Kabul and Islamabad have mutually welcomed the peace talks between the Imran Khan-led Pakistan government and the Pakistani Taliban I hope of "peaceful endeavours." Two weeks ago, Afghanistan's acting interior minister Sirajuddin Haqqani hosted talks between the two sides in the southeastern province of Khost, Tolo News reported. "The stance of the Islamic Emirati is that it will act in a role to resolve problems that are important," Deputy spokesperson of Afghanistan's caretaker government, Bilal Karimi told Tolo News.

Pakistan and TTP reach "tentative peace agreement"

The "tentative" truce between the Pakistan government and the TTP has come after two decades of militancy rule. As per the Dawn, both parties engaged in "face-to-face" talks for nearly two weeks to reach the agreement. Additionally, Pakistan also agreed to the conditional release of some TTP foot soldiers as part of confidence-building measures. While the names from the Afghan caretaker ministry have clearly emerged in the negotiations, it has remained highly unclear as to who from Pakistan's end has been participating in the talks.

Imran Khan's opposition has lashed out at the government, calling it a "threat" to national sovereignty. Referring to the imminent economic collapse and international isolation, Pakistan's Democratic Movement (PDM) and the joint opposition alliance have lambasted the PM stating that the country has battled to survive under his regime. Calling for immediate and fair elections, the eight-party opposition alliance has also pointed out the "failures" of the Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government, citing the growing number of suicides due to "grinding inflation." The major opposition leaders on Saturday held a rally against the PTI government at Karachi's Regal Chowk demanding a public apology from the government for "anti-people policies."

Image: AP