'Sold Country, Yet Welcomed Back', Kaneria Hints At Reinduction Of Moh'd Amir After Ban

Amid the controversy of Shoaib Akhtar’s revelation on the persecution and ill-treatment of Danish Kaneria, the latter has posted another video saying, “There are people who have sold their country and they were still welcomed and honoured in the team. I never sold my country for money”.

Kaneria’s statement hints at the inclusion of other players such as Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Amir who was re-inducted in the team after a ban due to match-fixing, however, Kaneria was not allowed to play.

'Entire Pakistan team knew the spot fixer and invited him to official tours'

Furthermore, Kaneria added that the entire Pakistan team knew the person who spot-fixed matches and he was also invited on official tours to Pakistan by the Pakistan Cricket Board. Kaneria was charged by the England Cricket Board (ECB) in April 2012 for "alleged breaches of anti-corruption directives" after he was accused of applying "pressure" on Westfield to underperform for money in the 40 over match between Essex and Durham in February 2009. In October 2018, Kaneria finally pleaded guilty after six years of denial.

Shoaib Akhtar’s shocking revelation

Danish Kaneria’s series of revelation has come after former Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar made a staggering revelation during a chat show, claiming that Danish Kaneria, the former Pakistani spinner, was mistreated by his team-mates by virtue of his religion. In a video that went viral, Akhtar rehashed the plight of Hindus in Pakistan and was seen talking about the bigotry some players faced because of their religion. Akhtar cited the example of former spinner Danish Kaneria, who was the second Hindu after Anil Dalpat in the Pakistani cricket team. Kaneria is in-fact a cousin of Anil Dalpat. Citing examples of the mistreatment faced by Kaneria, Akhtar claimed that he was even barred from picking up food from the same table as others because of his religion.

