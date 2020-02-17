Karachi: 6 People Die After Being Exposed To Poisonous Gas In Pakistan

As per the recent reports from Pakistan, six people have died and dozens have been hospitalised after being exposed to poisonous gas in the southern city of Karachi. As the probe is underway, various Pakistani news outlets have claimed that the gas was leaked while offloading material from a cargo ship. Some agencies claim that it was a vegetable container that emanated the poisonous gas while others state that chemicals were being offloaded the ship.

Sindh CM takes notice

The Chief Minister of Sindh in Pakistan, Murad Ali Shah took notice of the incident and summoned a report from the authorities. As per The News International, several victims who were hospitalised have complained of respiratory problems. The materials were being unloaded from the cargo ship in the Kemari port area on Sunday night.

Police probe continues

Reports from the Pakistani daily suggest that police suspect the leakage of the gas to have "occurred during offloading chemicals from a cargo ship anchored at Keamari Jetty."

As per the DIG Sharjeel Kharal, "The initial investigation showed that as soon as people from Jackson market opened the container fumes emanated from it and people had difficulty in breathing and lost consciousness”.

Karachi’s massive fire

In the last month, on January 22 a massive fire burnt over 100 burlap-and-plastic shelters in Karachi, reportedly forcing hundreds of poor nomads to spend the night in the open amid winter temperatures but there were no casualties. The TV footage showed a massive fire sweeping through the shelters as dwellers cried for help. It was unclear what caused the fire in the city's Teenhatti neighbourhood where hundreds of nomad families live in makeshift homes.

As per police reports, firefighters quickly doused the flames, but they could not save the 100 or so makeshift homes. Hours after the fire, inhabitants were seen retrieving utensils and other items from the ashes. "We have lost each and everything," said one survivor, Lakshmi Bai, sitting outdoors with her children.

(With Agency Inputs)

