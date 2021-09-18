Karachi: 8-year-old Girl Abducted And Raped In Pakistan City, One Arrested

In another example of Pakistan's failing law and order situation, Karachi Police arrested a guy on September 18 in the steel town of Karachi for reportedly raping an 8-year-old girl.

The victim's parents reported their child missing to a police station in Somar Goth on September 17. The child was abducted while playing on the top of the house, reported ANI quoting local media.

"When we went to check on her after a few hours, she wasn't there," the parents informed the cops. Following the complaint, Karachi Police conducted a search operation and apprehended five people for questioning.

Meanwhile, according to the investigating officer, Kamran, one of the five detained guys, confessed to abducting the young girl from the roof of a house and rapping her.

Plight of Pakistani women

The incident occurred after recent reports suggest that the plight of Pakistani women is worsening by the day. According to reports, roughly 6,754 women were abducted in the Punjab province of the country in the first half of 2021. There were 1,890 women raped, 3,721 tortured, and 752 children raped, out of this total.

During the first half of 2021, the Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO) produced an inquiry report on incidences of violence against women and children in Punjab and Islamabad. Nearly 34 official rape instances were reported in Islamabad, while 27 incidents were published in the media. According to local media, there were 3,721 official occurrences of violence documented in Punjab, but only 938 cases were reported in the media.

Pakistan among fourth-worst countries for women

On August 14, a shocking video from Pakistan surfaced online in which more than 400 guys can be seen grabbing, mauling, and ripping the clothes off a woman known for her TikTok videos.

The exponential growth in gender-based violence has changed society into a hell for women, who are now regarded as an inferior group. Despite an improvement in women's perceptions of community safety, the Georgetown Institute for Women, Peace, and Security research puts Pakistan fourth among the worst countries for women to live in.

At least 11 rape crimes are recorded on a regular basis in Pakistan, according to official statistics collected from law enforcement agencies and the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan. Furthermore, data from the previous six years reveals an alarming number of 22,000 incidents reported to Pakistani police. The conviction rate is a pitiful 0.3% of the total.

(With Inputs from ANI)

(Image: Representative Image)