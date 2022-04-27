Karachi Blast: Chinese Mouthpiece Urges Pakistan To Find 'root Cause Of Terrorism'

China's mouthpiece, the Global Times on Tuesday, condemned the blast that transpired in Pakistan's Karachi. The Chinese state media outlet demanded the Pakistani side make more efforts to protect the safety of Chinese projects and personnel. The Xi-Jinping-led country also urged the nation under Shehbaz Sharif to address the "root cause of the problem" of terrorism. The clarion call came after three Chinese nationals lost their lives in the incident in Karachi.

"We strongly demand that the Pakistani side make more efforts to protect the safety of Chinese institutions, projects, and personnel in Pakistan, and make those organizations understand that those who try to hurt the Chinese will only bring destruction on themselves," the Global Times stated in an editorial.

Three Chinese nationals were among the four persons killed in a car explosion inside the premises of the University of Pakistan in Karachi on April 26, Tuesday. The blast occurred in a van near Confucius Institute -- a Chinese language teaching centre at Karachi University.

'Forces targeting Chinese nationals in attacks will be stricken hardest'

A terrorist organization named Balochistan Liberation Army claimed responsibility for the attack and released a photo of a woman, claiming she was the female suicide bomber.

The English language newspaper argued that China must warn that forces targeting Chinese nationals in attacks will be stricken the hardest. "It can be said that several serious terrorist attacks against Chinese citizens are linked to this group," the editorial said.