Karachi's Rollerblading Police Heavily Trolled As 'Call Of Duty Players'; Stun Netizens

The Karachi police force was heavily trolled on Friday after a new video surfaced online showing armed cops in Pakistan's largest city posing and performing stunts using rollerblades. The patrolling on skates was part of a training process for a new armed ‘rollerblading unit’ aimed at curbing theft and harassment on the city streets. Gliding in a circle with their weapons pointed inwards, and lifting and lowering the guns in unison, the 20-member unit clad in black was seen performing dramatic stunts in the video.

The video, originally shot in February, resurfaced on Saturday after it was reviewed by Australian Youtuber ‘Ozzy Man’ who took sarcastic digs at the rollerblading police force of Karachi in his commentary.

“It is fantastic to know that somewhere in the world, the 1993 movie Airborne is still inspirational,” he said, showing visuals of the city cops swinging in rollerblades. The Youtuber also compared the armed police unit to ‘elite’ Call of Duty players and said, “I cannot see how rollerblading and assault rifles could go wrong.” READ | Pak PM Imran Khan faces flak for holding in-person meeting despite being infected with coronavirus

Roasting the cops over the reaction of civilians in the video, he said, “Look at the civilians, they’re like “bugger me, is that a Supercop? We didn’t know Jackie Chan lives in Karachi.”

Live stream of Karachi’s rollerblading police force. Wow.

pic.twitter.com/2Vi0cgKi7F — Naila Inayat (@nailainayat) March 26, 2021

Rollerblades an ‘innovative approach'

However, the head of the Karachi police sees rollerblading as an ‘innovative approach' to control street crime. Farrukh Ali, chief of the unit said that officers on rollerblades can more easily chase thieves on motorcycles through the city of 20 million.

He lamented that the rollerblading unit could not be deployed across many parts of Karachi due to the poor road conditions and uneven footpaths, but would be sent to public places with a higher incidence of theft and harassment.

The rollerblading police - follow in the footsteps of similar units in Europe and elsewhere - are expected to begin officially next month, but they were recently spotted outside the venue of the Pakistan Super League cricket tournament.