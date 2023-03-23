Khalistan-ISI Link Exposed: Khalistani Agents With Pakistani Envoy Confirm Foreign Hand

The fact that Pakistan's ISI is backing Khalistani proponents solidified as a new picture confirming the same emerged. Republic accessed an image featuring pro-Khalistan separatists with a Pakistani envoy establishing that members of the Dal Khalsa group and ISI encouraged and supported the vandalism and protests that are being carried out by Khalistani proponents in the UK, the US and recently Australia.

Notably, Republic had first exposed the ISI-Khalistan link back in 2018 when Gurcharan Singh of the Dal Khalsa admitted that his group funded and campaigned for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which "is a vessel" and "stands for nothing." The pro-Khalistan elements have become active again with the Punjab Police's crackdown on the separatists, which forced one of their own, Amritpal Singh to go into hiding. Head of the Waris Punjab De group, Amritpal fled Punjab on March 18 and was last seen in Haryana's Shahbad. Meanwhile, other Khalistan proponents, including those in the US and the UK are protesting and attacking Indian missions, which has also caused a dent in the India-Britain bilateral relations.

Sikh radicals attack with smoke bombs on Indian mission

The attack on the High Commission of India in London began last Sunday when several Sikh radicals scaled up the balcony of the building and removed the Indian flag. On Wednesday, the Khalistani mob reappeared before the Indian High Commission building and threw smoke bombs, water bottles and bottles of ink on the Metropolitan Police deployed outside. This was condemned by UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly who called the attack "unacceptable." Sources say that the latest attack was planned by groups like the Federation of Sikh Organisations (FSO) and Sikh Youth Jathebandia.

India lodges strong protest with UK.



Press Release ➡️ https://t.co/Apz9tgy1Ki pic.twitter.com/PV2VyUw1Lt — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) March 19, 2023

UK's delayed reaction has turned the relations sour as India expressed strong displeasure over the lack of security outside the building when the mob first attacked with their separatist agenda. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs also demanded identification and strict punishment for the culprits, however, no signicant action has been taken yet. In response to the UK government's unwillingness to act, India on Wednesday removed security barriers from the British High Commission and High Commissioner Alex Ellis' residence in New Delhi.

The Indian Consulate in San Francisco, California, witnessed similar scenes when radicals carrying Khalistani flags gathered outside the premises. Anti-India slogans were also raised by the mob that was held back by barricades and Police personnel stationed at the spot. The External Affairs Ministry also lodged its complaint to the US and reminded it of its obligations to protect foreign diplomats on its soil.