'Knew The Match Was Fixed': Imran Khan On When Oppn Moved No-trust Vote Against Him

Ousted Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan reiterated his allegations of a foreign conspiracy behind his removal from office and said he knew that the “match was fixed” when a no-confidence motion was moved against him.

Addressing a rally on Saturday in Karachi, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief asked people whether his government was a victim of “conspiracy or interference” - indirectly referring to a top officer’s recent media conference where he dismissed Khan’s allegations.

“Raise your hands and tell me if it was an interference or a conspiracy against our country,” he told people in Karachi, during a show of power in the shadows of the Quaid-e-Azam Mausoleum.

Imran Khan claimed that the “conspiracy” was in the works for the past three to four months as turncoats, who quit his party, as well as some journalists, were holding "meetings" in the US embassy.

“A journalist told me that a lot of money is being spent on us. Thus, the conspiracy had been in the works for a while, and then our US ambassador meets Donald Lu (US assistant secretary of state for south and central Asian affairs),” he alleged.

The former PM also continued to address his grievances against the judiciary and said he had never broken the laws of the land. He sought to know what crime he had committed that the judiciary felt the need to open courts at midnight last Saturday - following which he was removed from office.

“I created two of Pakistan’s biggest charity institutions. I created Shaukat Khanum and two universities. I am the only politician to have been declared sadiq and ameen by Pakistan’s Supreme Court,” he said.

"Knew the match was fixed”

Using cricket terminology, Khan said he knew the “match was fixed” when the vote of no-confidence motion was moved against him.

“What pained me the most was courts opening at midnight. Why didn’t the judiciary take suo motu notice and get the cable investigated when the then deputy speaker gave his ruling on a foreign conspiracy and why it remained silent when an open market was set up and politicians were being sold,” he asked.

The cricketer-turned-politician had earlier quoted an internal communication by the Pakistan ambassador in the US which mentioned his meeting with a US official who allegedly said that Imran Khan was a hurdle in ties with Pakistan.

The ousted PM also criticized his successor Shehbaz Sharif and said there were several corruption cases against him in the National Accountability Bureau and Federal Investigation Agency. “It is an insult to our country that a person out on bail has become PM of the country while his son also out on bail today became the chief minister of Punjab,” he said.

(With inputs from agency)