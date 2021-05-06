Kulbhushan Jadhav Case: Pakistan Court Asks India To Cooperate In Legal Proceedings

A top Pakistani court hearing the case of Kulbhushan Jadhav has sought India’s cooperation in the legal proceeding over the matter, saying that appearing before the court did not mean a waiver of sovereignty.

A three-member bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC), comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah, Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, on Wednesday resumed hearing of the plea filed by Pakistan’s Law Ministry seeking appointment of a lawyer for Jadhav.

Attorney General Khalid Jawed Khan informed the bench that in order to comply with the ruling of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), Pakistan promulgated a law last year, enabling Jadhav to avail himself of the statutory remedy.

He,however, argued that the Indian government was deliberately avoiding joining court proceedings and was objecting to a trial before a Pakistani court. Khan also claimed that India had declined to even appoint a counsel for the High Court proceedings saying it “is tantamount to surrendering sovereign rights”.

“It appears the Indian government has objected, not for non-implementation of ICJ’s verdict but to engineer default on the basis of which it would [try to] justify going to the ICJ again,” the Attorney General said.

According to Dawn, the chief justice expressed surprise that the Indian High Commission in Islamabad, which had approached the court seeking the release of five prisoners and had even secured a favourable decision, was questioning the legitimacy of the same court.

He further observed that despite the Indian government’s negative remarks about Pakistani courts, the high court was considering the Jadhav case on humanitarian grounds to ensure a fair trial for him.

“We are not against sovereign immunity of the Indian government, but they should at least tell us how we would proceed to implement the ICJ’s decision,” the chief justice was quoted as saying.

The chief justice said appearing before the court did not mean a waiver of sovereignty and the court had acknowledged the neighbouring government’s sovereign rights.

Justice Aurangzeb even remarked that if the Indian government fails to respond, the court might dismiss the petition. To this, the attorney general argued, “if the matter is dismissed the IHC, the Indian authorities would file a contempt of court petition against Pakistani government with the ICJ for non-compliance of the latter's decision”.

The court has asked the attorney general to take up the matter with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for its onward communication with the Indian authorities. Further proceedings have been adjourned till June 15.

What is the Kulbhushan Jadhav case?

Jadhav, the 51-year-old retired Indian Navy officer, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism in April 2017. India approached the International Court of Justice against Pakistan for denial of consular access to Jadhav and challenging the death sentence.

The Hague-based ICJ ruled in July 2019 that Pakistan must undertake an 'effective review and reconsideration' of the conviction and sentence of Jadhav and also to grant consular access to India without further delay. The ICJ, in its 2019 verdict, had asked Pakistan to provide a proper forum for appeal against the sentence given to Jadhav by a military court.