'Kulbhushan Jadhav Must Get Indian Lawyers,' Says Ujjwal Nikam As Pakistan Enables Appeal

As Pakistan succumbed to diplomatic pressure of India with regards to Kulbhushan Jadhav's case, senior Advocate Ujjwal Nikal has welcomed the decision of the Pakistan National Assembly to adopt a Bill giving right of appeal to Kalbhushan Jadhav against the death penalty announced by a Pakistan Military court.

Ujjwal Nikam, who has been the prosecutor in cases such as the 1993 bomb blast and 2008 Mumbai terror attack among several other high profile cases, has called it "a great victory for India", but also raised a question about who will represent Kulbhushan Jadhav in Pakistan.

"Because of the ICJ order, Pakistan had no other option although Pakistan was initially in a denial mode saying the law doesn't provide such provision. But now there is a resolution. And now Pakistan is trying to show that it is complying with the order of the ICJ. But the question still remains as to who will represent Kulbhushan Jadhav in Pakistan? We have no faith in Pakistan lawyers as the Bar Council of Islamabad had passed a resolution that no lawyer will represent him," Ujjwal Nikam said.

Ujjwal Nikam demanded that Kulbhushan Jadhav should be allowed to be represented by an Indian lawyer and that the Pakistan Parliament should pass a resolution to this effect as well. He further opined that India might need to approach the ICJ if Pakistan doesn't allow Indian lawyers to represent Kulbhushan Jadhav.

Ujjwal Nikam also pointed out that Pakistan has not given unrestricted consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav as was ordered by the ICJ. The Pakistan authorities allowed the Indian officials and the family of Kulbhushan Jadhav to meet him only in a secluded place and with the presence of Pakistan officers.

Ujwal Nikam also highlighted that Kulbhushan Jadhav's confession was extracted by force and Pakistan Law says that a coerced confession does not hold grounds so if the confession is taken out, Pakistan doesn't have a case against Kulbhushan Jadhav.

top sources have told Republic that India is likely to demand examination of the Pakistani officers who abducted Jadhav.

Kulbhushan Jadhav, the retired Indian Navy officer, was abducted by Pakistan Military and was sentenced to death by a Pakistani kangaroo military court in April 2017. Thereafter, India approached the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to fight for Kulbhushan Jadhav as Pakistan Military Court announced the death sentence without allowing him a proper attorney to represent him. After India won the case against Pakistan in the ICJ, Pakistan was forced to stop the death sentence of Kulbhushan Jadhav.