Lahore HC Grants Bail To Imran Khan's Wife Bushra Bibi In The Al-Qadir Trust Case

A two-member bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) granted protective bail to former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi in the Al-Qadir Trust Case. According to Pakistani news outlet Dunya News, the bail was granted to the PTI chief’s wife till May 23. On Monday, the cricketer-turned-politician and his wife appeared in the Lahore High Court for the hearing of the case. As per the news outlet, the two-member bench that granted the bail was chaired by Justice Shehbaz Rizvi.

Following the court proceedings, the court barred the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from arresting Bushra till May 23 in the Al-Qadir Trust case. According to Dunya News, the ruling came after Bushra Bibi filed an application in the Trust Case. The application was filed through her counsel Khawaja Haris, Intizar Panjutha and Ali Ijaz Buttur, and the country’s Federal government, the NAB chief and others were made parties in the petition. As per the news outlet, the petition stated that NAB’s investigation of the case was “illegal” and that there were fears that the government body might arrest them.

ضمانت منظور ہونے کے بعد عمران خان بشریٰ بی بی کو ساتھ لیکر واپس روانہ ہوئے۔ pic.twitter.com/nYA2QE2iw5 — PTI (@PTIofficial) May 15, 2023

LHC is likely to take Khan’s plea

Justice Safdar Saleem Shahid had fixed May 16 for the hearing of Khan's plea after his counsel assured provision of the court's orders. The cricketing veteran was arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust Case on May 9. After being released on bail from the Islamabad High Court, Khan filed a petition in the Lahore High Court, fearing that he might get arrested again. According to Dunya News, in the plea, Khan sought details of the case registered against him and stated that he was being politically victimised in the case. Following his address to the nation, after his release from the Islamabad High Court, Khan explained why his wife Bushra Bibi was a trustee of the infamous Al-Qadir University.

“My wife’s name is also among the trustees (of the University)”, he asserted. “There is so much propaganda today. I have never seen such controlled television. They receive orders from namaloom afraad. They should explain who a trustee is. Trustees don’t receive any salary. A trustee is a person who wants to do welfare work,” he added. Khan went on to exclaim that he made his wife the trustee because she has thorough “knowledge of Seeratun Nabi”. In the same speech, Khan stated his purpose behind establishing this trust in 2019. “My Purpose behind establishing the Al-Qadir Trust was to create leaders in the light of Prophet Mohammad,” Khan asserted. He then went on to emphasise his philanthropy endeavours. “The Cancer hospitals and colleges I found caters to the poor. The idea was to create leaders here as well,” Khan recalled.