Lahore Police Registers Case Against Pak Ex-PM & PTI Chief Imran Khan In Worker Death Case

The Lahore Police registered a case, on Monday, against former Prime Minister and leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, in connection with the death of a party member, according to a report by Pakistan-based ARY News.

The Lahore Police have labelled the demise of PTI worker Ali Bilal, also known as Zil-e-Shah, as a consequence of a road accident. The private company's vehicle that hit Bilal was held responsible by the authorities, who attributed the accident to Imran Khan.

A case has been filed against Khan and other PTI leaders, including Yasmin Rashid, for concealing information and evidence related to Bilal's death. The FIR states that the police initiated the case based on a statement from the accused who transported Bilal to the hospital and then absconded upon learning of his demise.

In the meantime, the PTI asserted that Bilal died as a result of police brutality and torture, following a crackdown on party workers and supporters who were protesting near the residence of PTI Chairman Imran Khan in Zaman Park on Wednesday.

Despite Zaman Park being sealed, people of Lahore are already out in huge numbers . However, I cannot allow any injuries to my workers, the general public or my police just so these fascists can register more FIRs against us and find a pretext to run away from elections.

Imran Khan has strongly criticised the Punjab police for their brutality and "custodial murder" of his supporters, stating that the actions of the interim Punjab government amount to "blocking democracy". In a forceful response to the incident, Imran stated: "Ali Bilal unarmed, our dedicated and passionate PTI worker murdered by Punjab police."

"Shameful, this brutality on unarmed PT workers who were coming to attend election rallies. Pakistan is in the grip of murderous criminals. We will file cases against IG, CCPO and others for murder," he added.

According to a report by Express Tribune, Khan expressed his disapproval of Punjab's caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Usman Anwar on Saturday, for referring to the PTI worker's death as an "accident case".

The PTI leader then took to his official Twitter handle to lambast Naqvi and Anwar. He tweeted: "In any civilised country, these two shameless people would have been jailed not just for lying so blatantly but for insulting the intelligence of our nation. This is what happens when the country is taken over by dangerous duffers who believe everyone is as dumb as them."