Lahore Witnesses 300% Rise In Registration Of Sexual Assault Cases: Pak Police Records

Pakistan's Lahore has recently witnessed a shocking 300 per cent rise in registration of sexual assault cases, ANI reported citing Geo News. As per the report, the data was collected from Pakistani Police records, which came after the infamous Greater Iqbal Park assault case in August 2021. However, there were also instances of false cases being recorded under the current scenario.

According to Pakistan's Geo News, at least 642 cases were registered in the last one and a half month. Around 323 and 319 cases were recorded in August and September, respectively. The sudden spike in cases was witnessed after the Iqbal Park incident, where at least 400 suspects allegedly molested a Pakistani Tik Toker.

"The registration of cases increased after the greater Iqbal incident," ANI reported quoting Shariq Jamal Khan, DIG Investigation, Pakistan Police. Apparently, this has given women the "confidence to stand up" and speak against harassment and molestations, the DIG said adding that incidents like these went unreported due to societal pressure. He also claimed that among the 600 plus cases reported in the last one and a half months, "110 cases were discarded after that turned out to be false." He also added that the probes have been launched based on the merit of the cases, action will also be taken against false accusations.

The Minar-e-Pakistan assault case

According to Pakistan's Dawn News, a female Tik Toker and her companions were "violently assaulted" and robbed while they were filming videos in from of Minar-e- Pakistan. The incident took place in Lahore's Greater Iqbal Park area, where the girl was groped, clothes were torn, and then she was beaten. It doesn't end there, the mob also stole Rs. 15000 from her besides taking away her gold ring and studs. The videos and images from the day went viral on social media.

Following this, complaints were lodged against hundreds of youth. As per reports, about 400 Pakistani youths are involved in the incident. The Pakistan Senate has been divided over the incident. Senator Abida Azeem remarked that "such incidents will happen when women venture out," to this Pakistani Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari retorted by calling for curbs on country's youth (males) "to teach them a lesson,"

With inputs from ANI

Image: @INVPoliceLahore_Twitter