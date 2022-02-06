Lata Mangeshkar's Voice Will Keep Ruling People's Hearts: Pak Min, German Amb Pay Tributes

Expressing grief over the demise of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar on Sunday, Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Fawad Chaudhry, stated that the megastar “ruled the world of music”. The Bharat Ratna recipient breathed her last on Sunday, February 6, after a month-long battle with COVID-19. Taking to Twitter, the Pakistan Minister called Lata Mangeshkar, who was also known as the 'Nightingale of India', a “melodious uncrowned queen of music”.

“Her voice shall keep ruling the hearts of people for all times to come,“ Fawad Chaudhry said.

A legend is no more, #LataMangeshkar was a melodious queen who ruled the world of music for decades she was uncrowned queen of music her voice shall keep ruling the Hearts of people for all times to come #RIPLataMangeshker — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) February 6, 2022

Apart from the Pakistan Minister, German Ambassador to India and Bhutan, Walter J. Lindner, also expressed his condolences over the death of the iconic singer. In a social media post, Lindner said that Mangeskar’s legacy will live forever. He even shared a line from her famous song ‘Meri Aawaaz Hi Pehchaan Hai’ and called her a “musical genius”.

"मेरी आवाज़ ही, पहचान है.. गर याद रहे.." #NightingaleofIndia #LataMangeshkar Singer & musical genius passes away at the age of 92. A legend, an irreplaceable voice & an institution of music for 7 decades! Very sad news.. her legacy will live forever.. #RIP #latamangeshkarji 🙏🕯 pic.twitter.com/tluxC44Rer — Walter J. Lindner (@AmbLindnerIndia) February 6, 2022

Lata Mangeshkar's demise

Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday morning at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital, where she had been receiving treatment for COVID-19 for three weeks. After her health began to deteriorate on Saturday, she was placed on a ventilator and was being monitored constantly by the doctors. The legendary singer’s mortal remains have been brought to her Mumbai home, from where they will be transported to Shivaji Park for the last rites. The iconic singer will be accorded state honour as per the protocol.

Breach Candy Hospital issued a statement, "Lata Mangeshkar passed away at 8.12 AM. Body to be taken to Shivaji Park for people to pay homage".

Born on September 28, 1929, Lata Mangeshkar is widely acclaimed as one of the greatest playback singers in the country. Fondly called the 'Queen of Melody', 'Lata Didi' has recorded songs in over thirty-six Indian and foreign languages. Some of her popular songs are Aisa Des Hai Mera, Lag Jaa Gale, Mere Mitwa Mere Meet Re, Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai, Yeh Galiyan Yeh Chaubara, Zindagi Ki Na Toote Ladi, Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon and among others.

(Image: AP/PTI/Twitter)