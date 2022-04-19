Lights Off In Pakistan's Homes & Industries As Shehbaz Sharif's Cabinet Takes Oath

Days after Shehbaz Sharif assumed the office of the Prime Minister on April 11, the 34-member council of ministers took oath on April 19, even as Pakistan has plunged into a power-crises of sorts after the Government had to order power cuts in household and industrial areas due to serious shortage of coal and gas.

The oath was administered by the Senate chairman Sadiq Sanjrani. The cabinet has 31 cabinet ministers and 3 ministers of state. The names of some of the cabinet ministers were revealed in Pakistan media, by the ruling PML-N leader Khawaja Asif. The Express Tribune reported the names of the approved ministers as Talha Mahmood, Syed Aminul Haq, Syed Faisal Ali Sabzwari, Muhammad Israr Tareen, Nawabzada Shah Zain Bugti, and Tariq Bashir Cheema. Moreover, the names of ministers of state, Dr. Ayesha Ghous Pasha, Hina Rabbani Khar, and Abdul Rehman Khan Kanjo were approved by the President. Additionally, the names of Qamar Zaman Kaira, Amir Muqam, and Aun Chaudhry were approved as advisors.

Energy crises in Pakistan

The new cabinet is taking charge as Pakistan is facing a serious shortage of coal to run its power plants and had to resort to power cuts for households and industries. The country is facing a hard time procuring coal and gas, as the prices skyrocket in the aftermath of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Pakistan's energy bills have doubled in the last nine months, now amounting to US$ 15bn. According to the Shehbaz Sharif regime, a total of 7,140 megawatts of power capacity has been shut due to the unavailability of coal and gas as on April 13.

Pakistan is relatively a large country in terms of population but still remains to be one of the most closed economies of the world. Pakistan's economy and trade in the Age of Global Value Chains, according to the Asian Development Bank, are less open than India and even Bangladesh. Its support to terrorism has led to it being grey-listed by the FATF.

Imran Khan ousted in a no-confidence motion

Pakistan's former PM Imran Khan was booted out earlier on April 10 after a joint opposition of socialist, liberal, and radically religious parties voted against him with 174 members voting in support of the no-confidence motion, two more than the required 172 members to oust the Prime Minister. The motion happened amidst the tremendous commotion and multiple adjournments in the national assembly.

IMAGE : AP