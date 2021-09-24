Despite several assurances by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, only 36% of Balochistan is electrified while the remaining 64% of the region which is suffering permanent darkness, is still awaiting electricity. According to a document presented in the National Assembly of Pakistan, more villages were electrified by the previous governments than the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

The Imran Khan-led administration has electrified only 1,064 villages in 2018-19, 819 in 2019-20 and 1,023 villages in 2020-2021. In 2017-18, before the PTI government, 2,459 villages were electrified. Pakistan's Ministry of Power Divison has also accepted that most of Balochistan have no facility for electricity.

"There are many factors that play a vital role regarding the provision of electricity to the residents of Balochistan including the scattered population in 53% area," the Ministry said.

"How can we imagine that Balochistan has only 36% electricity facility in 2021 as rest of the 64% is in dark," Balochistan MNA told Pakistani media.

Not only electricity, but the availability of water has also become a problem for Balochistan residents. Farmers in Balochistan and Sindh have started blocking highways to demand the release of their share of water from the Indus river.

Anti-Pakistan Protest Staged in the US during PM Modi's visit

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in the United States attending the Quad Summit, the human rights activists came forward to highlight the suffering of the Balochistan people under the Imran Khan administration. They staged an anti-Pakistan protest and demanded India's intervention. The protestors appealed to Prime Minister Modi to impose sanctions against Pakistan.

Speaking to Republic Media Network, an anti-Pak protester said, “We request Indian govt to sanction Pakistan, trial to war criminal and declare Pak as genocide nation.”