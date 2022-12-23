'Like A Donkey': Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Reveals His Working Style

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto addressing a presser in Washington on December 22 likened himself to a donkey when questioned about his frequent foreign tours. He also spoke about the benefits that ensue and further clarified he pays for the tours from his pocket, the government doesn’t bear his expenses.

In a video posted by the ruling Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bhutto said, “They (referring to the department) make me work like a donkey and how did it benefit Pakistan, it has come from the Grey list (of Financial Action Task Force) to the white list and that it is leading the G-77.”

"پاکستان میں جمہوریت کی کامیاب ہے کہ کسی جرنل یا جج نے نہیں بلکہ پاکستان کی پارلیمان نے جمہوری طریقے سے ایک وزیر اعظم کو ہٹایا ہے۔"

چیئرمین پاکستان پیپلز پارٹی اور وزیر خارجہ بلاول بھٹو زرداری@BBhuttoZardari

There were also reports, Bilawal Bhutto was arrested in New York however the Pakistan Foreign Ministry denied them. “I must say that this is completely devoid of any facts or any basis. And I did not expect such a question based on social media chatter from a serious journalist," said Pakistan Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch.

‘When others go abroad they go for a holiday’

Responding to criticism of the foreign tours and the associated cost involved especially when the country is reeling under an economic crisis and the consequences of the massive floods, Bhutto told reporters in Washington, “I must be the only foreign minister who buys his own tickets, pays his own hotel bills and does not put the burden on Pakistan and its people."

Bhutto added the trips are not for his benefit but for Pakistan, "Even if I am entitled to these expenses, as a Foreign Minister...These trips are not for my benefit. They have benefited Pakistan. It is my hard work. When others go abroad then they go for a holiday. These people make me work like a donkey."

Notably, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister made objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and compared him with Hitler. "I would like to remind the honourable foreign minister of India, that Osama Bin Laden is dead, but the butcher of Gujarat lives. And he is the Prime Minister of India. He was banned from entering this country (the US) until he became the Prime Minister. This is the Prime Minister of the RSS and the Foreign Minister of the RSS," he said.

