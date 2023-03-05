Imran Khan Updates: Islamabad Police Withdraw From Khan's Residence Without Arrest

Quick links:
Image: ANI
We're ending the LIVE updates of Islamabad Police's attempt to arrest ex-Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan earlier today as teams reached his Lahore residence with a warrant. For further developments, track our website.
Islamabad police teams on Sunday withdrew from the residence of Imran Khan and returned without making an arrest despite that the police came for the arrest with a warrant against the former premier in connection with the Toshakhana case, Dawn is reporting.
Imran Khan during his speech blamed "those in power" for the Wazirabad assassination attempt against him on November 3, 2022. Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and an intelligence official said Khan, were behind the plot to oust him. A PTI worker was left dead, and at least 14 others were injured in the attack at Wazirabad’s Allahwala Chowk as Khan participated in the PTI's “Haqeeqi Azadi”’ march against the federal government which was stopped in Islamabad.
Ex Pakistan Prime Minister, Imran Khan, on Sunday told the PTI supporters that “only a nation, and not a group” could confront the challenges being faced by Pakistan. Khan called on Pakistan's population to fight against the government that had accumulated wealth overseas and its politicians were given immunity in the corruption cases.
70-year-old ex-PM of Pakistan Imran Khan told the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf cadre that he is "not scared of jails," and that he is aware that "his life is under threat." Khan addressed a large gathering of PTI workers as Islamabad Police arrived at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore to arrest him with a warrant. Former premier of Pakistan, however, was not "available" but appeared to make a national address hours later.
Addressing the crowd of PTI loyalists on Sunday at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore, Khan said he had never “bowed before any man or institution, and will never let you do so as well”. “I did not call you for my support but to thank you,” Khan also noted to the crowd that cheered for him, adding that Pakistan is facing the “worst time” as the economy had “sunk” and the people were being crushed by “record high inflation in Pakistan’s history”.
Pakistan's ex-prime minister Imran Khan alleged in a national address that former president Asif Ali Zardari is a "murderer, thief, corrupt," politician who is well guarded under the protection of General Bajwa. Khan had previously accused Zardari of hatching a plan to assassinate him, adding that Zardari had given a contract to a terrorist outfit to kill him. On Sunday, Khan noted that Zardari is sponsored by powerful agencies, who facilitate him and that he and the ruling Sharif government have "plundered Pakistan."
Khan held the Shehbaz Sharif government responsible for the rising inflation, saying that the ruling administration has “destroyed” Pakistan while accumulating wealth in foreign bank accounts. “I am aware of all the jail updates like I was informed about the cricket match,” Khan told supporters, adding that he understands the sentiments of the Pakistani public.
Imran Khan on Sunday derided the sitting Shabaz Sharif government saying that the corrupt rulers with a history of cases of money laundering have hacked Pakistan and that the country is now being insulted globally, including in the neighbouring India. "We have to fight for our rights," Khan said, as he addressed Pakistan. Khan also noted that Sharif was "installed" by Pakistan’s Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa after plotting his "ouster." Khan underscored the soaring inflation, hiked energy prices, increased taxes and Pakistan's unable to meet the International Monetary Fund’s loan conditions. "They [Shahbaz Sharif government] are demanding loans like beggars," asserted Khan.
Imran Khan, the former Prime Minister of Pakistan, on Sunday made a national address wherein he urged his supporters to fight the "corrupt" ruling government of Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has decided to address Pakistan. Khan will address the nation today at 4:30 pm
Islamabad police on Sunday said in tweets that the team is executing the court orders as they reached Lahore to arrest Imran Khan. "All operations are being completed with the cooperation of Lahore Police. Legal action will be taken against those obstructing the execution of court orders," the police threatened. The police went on to claim that the PTI chief was “avoiding” the arrest. Islamabad Police superintendent had “gone into Imran’s room but he was not present there," said the police.
Ex-Pakistan Prime Minister, Imran Khan, on Sunday took to his Twitter handle and launched a scathing on the sitting Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, saying that he acquits himself of corruption and money laundering cases. Labelling Sharif as a "criminal," Khan questioned, "What can be the future of this country, which should be made a ruler and impose criminals?"
"Shehbaz Sharif was going to be found guilty by NAB in money laundering of 8 billion and corruption of 16 billion by FIA when General Bajwa, who suffered the delay of proceedings in NAB cases, saved him. The man was on trial when he [Shabaz Sharif] was appointed as the prime minister. Since then, this person has been appointed as the head of the institutions that are investigating the cases against him - first the FIA and now the NAB - so that he can independently acquit himself of the cases of corruption of 16 billion and money laundering of 8 billion," noted Khan.
Islamabad Police on Sunday handed the arrest warrant of ex-Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to his office amid reports that Khan had, in fact, fled and his whereabouts could not be established as of Sunday.
Pakistan police tweeted that the team is still present at former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's park residence.
Police on Sunday said that there are no plans of arresting the fugitive former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan in connection with the Toshakhana Case. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters of Khan gathered outside Zaman Park residence in Lahore to protest his detention, according to local Pakistani media reports.
The Islamabad police which was coordinating with the Lahore police have now arrived at the Zaman Park residence of the former Prime Minister. According to the Pakistani news outlet Geo TV, the SP went to the former premier's room but could not find him there.
On Sunday, the Islamabad police stated that they are coordinating with the Lahore police and stated that legal actions will be taken against those who are obstructing the "execution of court orders". The police also informed that the former Prime Minister is reluctant to get arrested.
"According to the court orders, a team of Islamabad Police has reached Lahore to arrest Imran Khan. All operations are being completed with the cooperation of the Lahore Police. Legal action will be taken against those obstructing the execution of court orders," the Islamabad police wrote on Twitter. "Imran Khan is reluctant to arrest. SP has gone to the room but Imran Khan is not there. The team has arrived to arrest Imran Khan," the police added in the Tweet.
As the chaos starts to escalate, PTI workers are gathering at the former Prime Minister's Zaman Park residence in Lahore. According to local media reports, the Islamabad police said that they have no plans to arrest the former Prime Minister as of now.
Taking to his Twitter, Imran Khan said, "What future can a country have when crooks are thrust as rulers upon it? SS (Shehbaz Sharif) was about to be convicted by NAB for Rs 8 bn money laundering & by FIA for another Rs 16 bn corruption when he was rescued by Gen Bajwa who kept getting NAB cases trial postponed. While under trial he was made PM. He has since proceeded to select heads of those institutions investigating his cases - first FIA & now NAB - simply to get his name permanently cleared in Rs 16 bn corruption & Rs 8 bn money laundering cases against him. This is how a country becomes a banana republic.
Speaking to reporters, former Pakistan Minister Fawad Choudhry said, "They purposely call him in such courts so that they can attack him. They want him to come to the court so that their own cultured terrorist can kill Imran Khan. The Sharif and Punjab governments wish Imran Khan to go to the court where he has no security and open a deadly attack on him. We will respond to the warrant of arrest legally."
Imran Khan's PTI has called a meeting of its legal team at 3 pm after Islamabad Police reached Lahore to arrest the former Pakistan PM.
The Toshakhana case against Imran Khan relates to allegations that he did not disclose gifts received by him as Prime Minister of Pakistan in his annual assets statements submitted to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). The ECP then disqualified the PTI chief from holding public office for a short-term period and accused Khan of dishonest behaviour, fabricated information and inaccurate declaration.
Notably, Toshakhana is a government-managed repository in Islamabad where gifts received by government officials from foreign dignitaries and others are kept. As per the rules, public officials must declare any gifts they receive in their annual assets statements.
According to the Islamabad court's recent order in the Toshakhana case, Khan "is continuously absent and he has not appeared in the court till the closing of court hours". The court in its order stated that Khan submitted an application on the ground that he has to appear in the court in Judicial Complex, therefore, he will not able to appear in the court concerned.
"It is quite obvious from the contents of the application that the accused is making a pick and choose for courts and cases and this case is not included in his priority. He is in Islamabad just at the drive of a few minutes and the application is not justified by law as well as fact, therefore, the same is rejected. The accused be summoned, through non-bailable warrant of arrest for 07-03-2023 Notice be given to the surety for the appearance of the accused at a fixed date," the court order said.
According to Pakistani media, PTI workers gather at Imran Khan's Islamabad residence after the arrival of police there. Police said that there is no plan to arrest the former PM, as per Pakistani media reports.
Amid search operations to arrest Pakistan former PM Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case, sources claimed that a cell is being prepared for Khan in Central Jail Rawalpindi or popularly known as Adiala jail in Punjab province.
According to Islamabad police that arrived in Lahore to arrest Imran Khan, the PTI chief is resultant to arrest. Khan was not found at his Zaman park residence, in Lahore, following which a compliance report will be submitted. According to sources, police have launched search operations to find Khan.
Former Pakistan Minister and PTI leader Fawad Chaudhary took to his Twitter and urged the supporter to reach Zaman Park, Lahore after Islamabad police arrived in Lahore to arrest Imran Khan. He has also warned the ruling Shehbaz Sharif government saying, "Any attempt to arrest Imran Khan will seriously worsen the situation."
"Any attempt to arrest Imran Khan will seriously worsen the situation, I want to warn this incompetent and anti-Pakistan government not to push Pakistan into further crisis and act sensibly, the workers should reach Zaman Park," he tweeted. Imran Khan's party has also asked its supporters to reach Zaman park "as soon as possible".
In a big development coming from Pakistan, trouble has mounted for former Prime Minister Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case. According to sources, a team of Islamabad police is likely to arrest the chief of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief from Lahore.
