Imran Khan Updates: Islamabad Police Withdraw From Khan's Residence Without Arrest

Ex-Pakistan Prime Minister, Imran Khan, on Sunday took to his Twitter handle and launched a scathing on the sitting Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, saying that he acquits himself of corruption and money laundering cases. Labelling Sharif as a "criminal," Khan questioned, "What can be the future of this country, which should be made a ruler and impose criminals?"

"Shehbaz Sharif was going to be found guilty by NAB in money laundering of 8 billion and corruption of 16 billion by FIA when General Bajwa, who suffered the delay of proceedings in NAB cases, saved him. The man was on trial when he [Shabaz Sharif] was appointed as the prime minister. Since then, this person has been appointed as the head of the institutions that are investigating the cases against him - first the FIA and now the NAB - so that he can independently acquit himself of the cases of corruption of 16 billion and money laundering of 8 billion," noted Khan.