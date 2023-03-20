Local Politician Among 8 Killed In Rocket Attack In Northwest Pakistan

A local leader of former prime minister Imran Khan's party was killed along with seven companions on Monday when unidentified armed men targeted their vehicle with a rocket in northwestern Pakistan, police said.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Atif Munsif Khan Jadoon was on his way home when the armed men ambushed the vehicle in Langra Havelian area, a point between Haripur and Abbottabad in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province, they said.

The vehicle caught fire after it was hit by a rocket. Jadoon and his seven aides were killed in the attack.

The police said the attack was due to an old enmity and investigation has been started to ascertain the facts.

Jadoon was elected chairman tehsil council Havelian during the local polls in independent capacity, however he later joined Khan's party.