London Bridge Terrorist Usman Khan Buried In Ancestral Village In Pakistan

The London Bridge attacker who was shot dead on November 29, has been buried in his ancestral village in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The body of Usman Khan, the 28-year-old terrorist, was flown out of London to Islamabad and handed over to his family on December 6.

The family of Khan, in a statement, expressed shock and grief over the incident and condemned Khan’s actions. “We totally condemn his actions and we wish to express our condolences to the families of the victims that have died and wish a speedy recovery to all of the injured,” the statement read. According to media reports, the parents of Khan wanted to keep the funeral “low key” but the burial was attended by a large number of people in Kajlani village.

Two died in the attack

Khan killed two Cambridge University graduates Saskia Jones, 23, and Jack Merrit, 25, before getting overpowered by a group of men and shot dead by London city police. The attacker entered the hall brandishing two knives and around 100 people were caught up in the chaos. He then went outside the building but was tackled by some men in an attempt to disarm him.

Police rushed to the spot after they received a call at 1:58 pm about stabbing at premises near the London Bridge. Within minutes, armed officers arrived at the scene and jumped the security barrier asking everyone to stand clear. The officers found the suspect wearing a hoax suicide vest which forced them to move back and shoot him from a distance.

Detectives from the Met Police Counter Terrorism Command are trawling through 80 hours of CCTV footages and more than 1,000 exhibits. Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu, Met Police, said that they found no evidence to suggest anybody else was involved in the attack. “I want to thank everyone who has already provided police with witness statements and material, and would encourage anyone with information they think may be relevant to the investigation to get in touch, no matter how small,” he said.

