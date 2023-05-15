'London Plan Is Out...': Here Are The Charges Made By Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Quick links:
Image: PTI
Imran Khan exposed the alleged London conspiracy against him and his family by the Pakistan government, on May 15 on the social media platform, Twitter. In a series of tweets, Pakistan's former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan theorised a series of conspiracies that have been allegedly pushed against him. These claims have been made by former Pak PM Khan post his dramatic arrest.
So now the complete London plan is out. Using pretext of violence while I was inside the jail, they have assumed the role of judge, jury and executioner. The Plan now is to humiliate me by putting Bushra begum in jail, and using some sedition law to keep me inside for next ten…— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 14, 2023
The PTI Chairman has called these conspiracies as "London Plan". Khan said that the plan is out in the open and it aims to humiliate him, imprison his wife Bushra Begum and put some kind of a sedition law to use. Here is the list of theories the former Pakistan PM has come up with in his "London Plan":
This is not the first time that Imran Khan has come out with a conspiracy theory, there’s a US conspiracy against him as well. In 2022, Khan, PTI Chairman claimed that Donald Lu, assistant secretary of the US Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs, met Pakistan’s ambassador to Washington in March and told him that Khan should be dismissed from power in the no-confidence vote. Lu had threatened Pakistan would “suffer consequences” unless he was removed from power, said Khan, reported CNN. However, these allegations were denied by the US State Department spokesperson who said, "There is no truth to these allegations.” When Khan was asked to back his allegations, he said that there have been "note-takers on both the US and Pakistani sides at the meeting". He also said with evidence that a cypher, an encoded diplomatic cable, has also outlined the details of the meeting sent from the Pakistani ambassador, and forwarded to Pakistan’s cabinet. Further, Khan claimed he shared the minutes from that meeting with Pakistan’s National Security Council (NSC). However, NSC has staunchly rejected Khan’s conspiracy and said that they have " found no evidence of any conspiracy.”