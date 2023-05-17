The political unrest in Pakistan continues after the arrest of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on May 9. Since March last year, the economically deprived nation of over 220 million people has witnessed a political crisis that was never seen before. The paramilitary forces, on the direction of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan. This move sparked the off countrywide protests. In the protest, people have been clashing with the different security agencies and riot police in several cities across Pakistan, including attacks directed at the military. The PTI supporters have set buildings on blaze across the country, which included, Radio Pakistan Peshawar, and Jinnah House Lahore (Corps Commander House).

In 75 years of independence, Pakistan has seen multiple military-backed establishments in power. However, its democratically-elected governments have struggled to finish their legitimate terms. In some cases, the parties have been alternately dismissed by presidents or generals and now allied opposition parties. This time, it is the leaders of the ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement(PDM), an alliance of 13 political parties. It all started when they demanded action against the PTI after videos of sticks-wielding masked protesters raiding the army’s headquarters in the garrison city of Rawalpindi. After the ruckus created in Pakistan after Khan's arrest, rumours were spread that the government was mulling banning the PTI. It is the party which had which stayed in power from August 2018 to April 2022. However, the ruling alliance has not been able to make any decision on whether to ban or not to ban the Khan-led party.

History of Pol\itical parties in Pakistan

Notably, this is not the first time that a political party has been ousted in Pakistan, there has been a long history of proscribing political parties deemed a threat to the state. The talks of barring one of the largest political parties in Pakistan, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), are being done, reported Geo News. So far, five political parties have been banned in Pakistan since 1954 and these political parties are:

Communist Party of Pakistan

In July 1954, the Communist Party of Pakistan was barred to function.

The charges were to attempt to overthrow the government of then-prime minister Liaquat Ali Khan in 1951.

This allegedly former Soviet Union-backed unsuccessful plot, led by Major-General Akbar Khan, is known as the Rawalpindi conspiracy case.

General Akbar, his wife, poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz, dozens of military officers and the Communist Party’s general secretary, Syed Sajjad Zaheer were arrested, tried and put behind bars.

Zaheer, a Marxist revolutionary, founded the Communist Party in Calcutta in March 1948. Soon after the ban was imposed, a crackdown was also launched against the party leadership and its workers as well as supporters.



Awami League

On March 26, 1971, the then president General Yahya Khan banned Sheikh Mujeebur Rehman’s Awami League.

While banning Sheikh Mujeebur Rehman’s Awami League, the then-president said, " Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s action of non-cooperation movement is an act of treason. He and his party have defied the lawful authority for over three weeks. They have insulted Pakistan’s flag and defiled the photograph of the Father of the Nation." Further, he added, “They have tried to run a parallel government. They have created turmoil, terror and insecurity. A number of murders had been committed in the name of the movement. The armed forces, located in East Pakistan, have been subjected to taunts and insults of all kinds, ” as per the Geo news report.

National Awami Party

The NAP was banned twice during its eight-year-long existence, the first time under Yahya Khan's government in 1971 and the second time in 1975 by Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto's government.

It was then resurrected under the name National Democratic Party, from which it was renamed as Awami National Party.

The Wali Khan faction of the National Awami Party (NAP) was formed after the 1967 split in the original NAP between Maulana Bhashani and Abdul Wali Khan.

The Wali Khan faction was later named National Awami Party after the independence of Bangladesh (former East Pakistan).

Jeay Sindh Qaumi Mahaz-Arisar

In May 2020, the Ministry of Interior outlawed the Jeay Sindh Qaumi Mahaz-Arisar (JSQM-A). It was a party that was based in Sindh.

It had involved two allegedly militant groups the Sindhudesh Liberation Army and the Sindhudesh Revolutionary Army.

Calling it "reasonable grounds", the party was outlawed for its involvement in terrorism.

The JSQM-A was well-known for criticising China's Belt and Road Initiative.

Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan