Image: AP
The political unrest in Pakistan continues after the arrest of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on May 9. Since March last year, the economically deprived nation of over 220 million people has witnessed a political crisis that was never seen before. The paramilitary forces, on the direction of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan. This move sparked the off countrywide protests. In the protest, people have been clashing with the different security agencies and riot police in several cities across Pakistan, including attacks directed at the military. The PTI supporters have set buildings on blaze across the country, which included, Radio Pakistan Peshawar, and Jinnah House Lahore (Corps Commander House).
In 75 years of independence, Pakistan has seen multiple military-backed establishments in power. However, its democratically-elected governments have struggled to finish their legitimate terms. In some cases, the parties have been alternately dismissed by presidents or generals and now allied opposition parties. This time, it is the leaders of the ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement(PDM), an alliance of 13 political parties. It all started when they demanded action against the PTI after videos of sticks-wielding masked protesters raiding the army’s headquarters in the garrison city of Rawalpindi. After the ruckus created in Pakistan after Khan's arrest, rumours were spread that the government was mulling banning the PTI. It is the party which had which stayed in power from August 2018 to April 2022. However, the ruling alliance has not been able to make any decision on whether to ban or not to ban the Khan-led party.
Notably, this is not the first time that a political party has been ousted in Pakistan, there has been a long history of proscribing political parties deemed a threat to the state. The talks of barring one of the largest political parties in Pakistan, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), are being done, reported Geo News. So far, five political parties have been banned in Pakistan since 1954 and these political parties are:
While banning Sheikh Mujeebur Rehman’s Awami League, the then-president said, " Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s action of non-cooperation movement is an act of treason. He and his party have defied the lawful authority for over three weeks. They have insulted Pakistan’s flag and defiled the photograph of the Father of the Nation." Further, he added, “They have tried to run a parallel government. They have created turmoil, terror and insecurity. A number of murders had been committed in the name of the movement. The armed forces, located in East Pakistan, have been subjected to taunts and insults of all kinds, ” as per the Geo news report.