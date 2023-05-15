Madrasa Kids Being Taken To Islamabad To Be A Part Of PDM Protest Outside Pak SC?

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has alleged that Pakistan Democratic Movement chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman has called Madrasa children to Islamabad for the protest outside the Supreme Court going to take place on May 15 (today). On May 12, Pakistan's ruling coalition Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) President Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman asked the nation to march towards the Supreme Court on Monday to protest against Imran Khan's bail order. Later, Shehbaz Sharif Government asked PDM members to shift the sit-in venue. However, the federal government has apparently failed to convince Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to change the venue, reported Geo News.

Children taking part in PDM's SC protest?

Taking to Twitter, the PTI wrote, "Madrassah kids being taken to Islamabad by Fazlu Rehman. Do the parents of these kids know that they will be used by PDM in order to put pressure on the Hon’able CJP? And has the Police imposed Section 144 on them too?" With the tweet, a photo has been attached in which one can see children sitting in the trolly in the scorching heat.

It is to be noted that Pakistan Democratic Movement is a coalition of political parties that had removed the then-Prime Minister Imran Khan through a no-confidence motion in 2022. While addressing the press briefing on Friday, May 12, PDM President Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman said, "Imran Khan is being given VVIP Protocol." Further, he alleged that the whole country has been vandalised and the Pakistan Court is "saving him". Maulana asserted, "Army chief headquarters are attacked, core commander's home is attacked, war memorials are being vandalised. Is the court there to save them?" Further, he added, "We have decided to revolt against the Supreme Court's attitude. I am the president of PDM and I appeal to the whole community to reach Islamabad on Monday. We will protest outside the Supreme Court. We will tell the SC that it is the mother-of-law, not the mother-in-law (of Imran Khan)." Notably, the PDM president was requested by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)-led federal government to change the venue of the protest sit-in from outside the Supreme Court to D-Chowk in Islamabad, in view of the security concerns. However, they rejected the plea and continued to protest outside the supreme court premises.