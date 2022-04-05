Major Embarrassment For Imran Khan As Pakistan's Security Agency Denies Claims Of US Role

In a big political twist, security agencies in Pakistan were unable to find any evidence of a US conspiracy to overthrow the Imran Khan-led administration in the country, Geo News reported. The massive embarrassment follows weeks of allegations by the Pakistan PM that a 'big country' was at play to topple his regime. In fact, the no-trust motion introduced by the joint Opposition was dismissed on Sunday, after Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri claimed that it strived to topple the government at the 'behest of a foreign power.'

"No evidence of US conspiracy to overthrow the government was found," Pakistan's Geo News reported, citing a security agency.

Imran Khan's 'foreign conspiracy' allegations

In the lead-up to the no-trust motion, Imran Khan had made a slew of allegations over a ‘ foreign conspiracy' to topple his government, even going on to name the United States during a live address, before retracting the remarks. He attempted to bolster his claims by brandishing an alleged 'secret letter' that had threatened 'severe consequences' against Pakistan if Imran Khan was not removed as the Premier.

Later, after the no-confidence motion was rejected by the speaker, saving Imran Khan's position for a few more days, he went on to claim that senior United States diplomat Donald Lu had warned the Pakistan Ambassador to the US, Asad Majeed that there would be implications if Imran Khan survived the no-confidence vote. Calling the no-trust motion filed against him a “conspiracy,” he thanked God that it failed.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's Opposition has ridiculed Khan's allegation and the US has come forward to plainly dismiss it. PML(N) president Shehbaz Sharif picked holes in the 'foreign conspiracy' angle peddled by Imran Khan and his party, calling it an 'afterthought.' The Opposition factions have moved Pakistan Supreme Court and the hearing on the rejection of the no-confidence motion by the Deputy Speaker has been adjourned.

On the other hand, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price has rebuffed the claims, saying, "There is absolutely no truth to the allegations." Price went on to say that the US does not support just one political party over another in Pakistan. Instead, according to the US State Department spokesperson, Washington backs the principles of rule of law.