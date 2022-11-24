Major Gaurav Arya Decodes Appointment Of New Pakistan Army Chief; 'What A Circus!'

As Pakistan is all set to get its new Army Chief after six years, Major Gaurav Arya (Retd) termed the country a 'circus'. Pointing toward the ongoing political crisis in Pakistan, Major Arya said that it will be interesting to note the next move of former Prime Minister Imran Khan as he has threatened the Shehbaz Sharif government to invade Rawalpindi on November 26.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Major Gaurav Arya (Retd) opined, "What a circus Pakistan is! For the appointment of the Chief of Army Staff, the entire country has come to a standstill. People have come on the roads, political parties are fighting among themselves."

Further explaining the motive behind the appointment of Lieutenant General Syed Asim Munir as the country's new Army Chief, he said, "Imran Khan threatened to invade Rawalpindi on November 26, and following this Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif-led government brought all the people and the stakeholders together to announce the name of the new Army Chief."

"Now, it will be interesting to see Imran Khan's next step on November 26, when he has called thousands of people to join him," he said. Further adding on the political landscape of the country, Major Gaurav Arya (Retd) said, "What is happening in Pakistan is nonsense. General Bajwa was responsible for throwing out Nawaz Sharif. He helped Imran Khan form his government in the country and now when he is retiring, he has suddenly found morality in his post."

Pakistan gets new Army Chief

In a massive move, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appointed Lieutenant General Syed Asim Munir as the country's new Army Chief. The development came after General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who got a three-year extension after being originally appointed in 2016, will retire on November 29.

Notably, Munir is the second most seniormost Army officer after Bajwa. Lieutenant General Munir commanded Pakistan's Force Command Northern Areas as a brigadier under the outgoing Army Chief.

Apart from the appointment of the new Army Chief, Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza will also be appointed as the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and will replace General Nadeem Raza. The summary of Sharif's decision has been sent to Pakistan President Arif Alvi for approval