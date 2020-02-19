UK MP Debbie Abrahams Lands In Pakistan; Major Gaurav Arya Says India Has Been Vindicated

Major Gaurav Arya (Retd.) on Wednesday termed UK MP Debbie Abrahams as the 'Enemy of India', citing the latter's visit to Pakistan after being deported from India. This statement comes as the British lawmaker reached Pakistan and is slated to meet Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi. Abrahams is the Chair of the British Parliament’s All-Party Parliamentary Kashmir Group. She is also expected to address a press briefing with Imran Khan's foreign minister.

Major Arya, Republic TV's consulting editor-strategic affairs, said that the British MP has been totally exposed, stating that Debbie's agenda was to visit the 'so-called Azad (free) Jammu and Kashmir', which is Pakistan occupied Kashmir. He also appreciated Congress' support over the deportation of Debbie. Congress MP Abhishek Singhvi on Tuesday had backed the Modi government's decision to deport British Labour Party MP, suggesting that she has close ties with the Pakistani spy agency ISI (Inter Sevices Intelligence).

"Debbie has been absolutely and totally exposed. Even the Congress party joined hands, they condemned it. Abhishek Manu Singhvi tweeted, and we sent her back. And whatever doubts we may have had in our minds of her intention, the fact that her visa was invalid is a secondary matter. This woman is an enemy of India and this is proved by the fact that now she has landed Pakistan. She is going to the so-called azad J&K, which has Pakistan occupied Kashmir. She is going there and meeting everyone. That was her agenda," he said.

"If she would have come to India first, gone to Kashmir and met the people and raised a storm here and could have then gone to Pakistan, saying that she has proof. So she has been thoroughly exposed and thank god we have thrown her out," he added.

It was earlier reported that the aim of the British Parliament’s All-Party Parliamentary Kashmir Group is to support the right of Kashmiri people to self-determination and to highlight the abuses of human rights in Kashmir. After the abrogation of Article 370, she wrote to UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab asking whether UK would raise the matter at the UN Security Council meeting in September 2019.

READ: EXPOSED: UK MP Debbie Abrahams lands in Pakistan after deportation from India

READ: UK MP Debbie Abrahams spreading misinformation on her visa rejection: Government Sources

Debbie Abrahams deported

After being denied entry into India on Monday, February 16, Abrahams in an exclusive interview with Republic TV admitted that she was not aware of her visa being canceled. When asked if the Government of India had informed her about the visa expiration, she said, "I had no idea. I had absolutely no idea. I was treated badly by the officials; the officer shouted at me. I have never seen a deportation cell - they took me to a deportee cell."

She later posted a picture of her visa, with government sources confirming to Republic that the visa had been canceled on Feb 14, with the UK MP having been informed. As for her claims of having suffered an ordeal, sources confirmed that the regular process was followed.

READ: Indian High Commission issues statement on Debbie Abrahams: 'She didn't hold a valid visa'

READ: 'Rulebook & due process followed': MHA sources on UK MP Debbie Abrahams being deported