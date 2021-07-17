Malala Yousafazai Discouraged In Her Own Country, School Books Mentioning Her Scrapped

In a regressive move, Pakistan's Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board (PCTB) has made a decision to eliminate all copies of a book that mentions activist Malala Yousafzai. The books that are part of middle schools in the country mentions the youngest Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai as a national hero have been pulled. The social studies book was seized from the curriculum by state agency.

PCTB is responsible for approving school curriculum. The board pulled texts from middle schools in the chapter on national heroes which mentioned the young acclaimed activist and her pictures, along with that other prominent Pakistani leaders, including 1965 war hero Major Aziz Bhatti along with the country's founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah amongst plenty of local poets and liberal artists. Officials confiscated the entire stock of the textbook published by Oxford University Press following a raid at their office in Gulberg.

On one hand, education rights advocates labelled the decision as a "deplorable" action, whereas, defending its move, PCTB officials cited non-compliance as the reason behind the elimination. They stated that the books, intended for social studies courses in primary schools, had not been issued the necessary No Objection Certificate (NOC) even after writing to the book's publisher, OUP.

Malala Yousafzai a subject of ardent debate in her own country, Pakistan

The world's youngest Nobel Laureate, 24-year-old Malala is globally known and hailed worldwide as a figure of courage for her activism, after being shot in the head while she was a schoolgirl by a Taliban gunman in Pakistan's Swat Valley in 2012. Her biography, "I am Malala" was an international bestseller and the following year, in 2014, she was felicitated by the Nobel Peace Prize for her voice against suppression of females, children and the right to education.

In 2013, Pakistani private schools association's office-bearers banned Malala's book from schools nationwide, deeming the content to be in constant violation of Islam and disrespected the community's belief. In fact, to target her views on religion, the association went ahead to launch another book titled 'I am not Malala'.

Recently, during an interview with Vogue, Malala had despised the institution of marriage saying, "I still do not understand why people have to get married. If you want a person in your life, why do you have to sign marriage papers, why can't it just be a partnership?" Her remarks did not go well with the religious and political leaders of Pakistan. They condemned the comment and stated life partnership was disallowed in the religion.

(WITH INPUTS FROM ANI)

(Image credits: PTI/AP)