Malaysia Seizes Pakistan International Airlines Boeing 777 Over Non-payment Of Dues

Malaysia has impounded a Boeing 777-200ER of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) at Kuala Lumpur International Airport over a legal dispute between the aircraft lessor and the airline over unpaid dues of $4.5 million. However, the flag carrier of Pakistan has disputed the claims and stated that they are "incorrect".

PIA spokesperson Abdullah Hafeez Khan stated that dues stand at $1.8 million which has already been paid to the leasing company, Dawn reported. PIA has stated that they own the aircraft while the lessor owns one of its mounted engines. Passengers of flight PK894 were accommodated on an alternative aircraft.

Flightpath of Flight PK894 which took off from Islamabad for Kuala Lumpur on the 29th of May (Credit: Flightradar)

Second incident of the aircraft being seized

This is not the first time that the 777 is being impounded by Malaysian authorities. In January 2021, a legal battle involving a $14 million dispute cut-off ignition for the jetliner once it landed in Kuala Lumpur. PIA spokesperson Abdullah H. Khan called it a "one-sided decision."

The PIA aircraft has now been impounded in Malaysia twice owing to unpaid debt. The Kuala Lumpur airport officials seized the same aircraft in 2021 for the same reason. After receiving diplomatic assurances that the debt would be paid, the jet was later released. On January 27, the captured aircraft and its 173 occupants—passengers and crew—were returned to Pakistan.

Due to a considerable decline in its foreign exchange reserves, which has a negative impact on imports and numerous international services, Pakistan is currently experiencing a severe economic crisis.

Whether the outstanding lease payments were owing to the same aircraft lessor as before or to a different party is still unknown. It is also unclear whether this impasse can be resolved soon or if it will take many days, as it did previously. PIA is still having financial difficulties in the post-pandemic environment, as seen by this most recent seizure.