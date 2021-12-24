Manjinder Singh Sirsa Condemns Ban On Wearing Kirpan In Pakistan Without License

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Friday condemned a Pakistan court's order on Kirpan Sahib. Peshawar High Court issued an order regarding the Kirpan Sahib and allowed possession of Sri Sahib along with license under the 2012 Arms Policy, hurting sentiments of the Sikh community.

Calling it another injustice with minority Sikhs in Pakistan, Sirsa said, "Peshawar High Court has banned Kirpan Sihab. The court said that the Sikhs community will need to make a license to carry Kirpan. Before 1947, Pakistan and India were one so their judicial system knows how important these five Kakars are."

He added, "The court foolishly said that this knife-sword cannot be kept without a license. This is not a sword, it is Kirpan that we have got due to Guru Ji's grace. It would like to assure Sikh brothers in Pakistan that the Indian government will ensure that Kirpan is allowed there like it is allowed elsewhere in the world."

Kirpan, a curved, single-edged sword or knife, is a mandatory Sikh article of faith to be kept on one's person. It is the fifth of the five pillars (Kakar) of Sikhism along with Kesh, Kangha, Kada and Kachha. The Kirpan or Sri Sahib is a symbol of rebellion against Oppression.

Manjinder Sirsa says 'Hindu women not safe' in Pakistan

Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Monday shared a via on his Twitter hand and said that the video was shot in broad daylight outside the session court in Pakistan. He said that a woman being abducted was screaming for help but the abductors were not afraid of police or government action. "They dragged her from hair and put her in the car," he added.

He claimed that the 19-year-old Hindu woman was abducted, raped and re-married to an elderly Muslim man. The BJP leader said that he talked to the victim's mother on December 20 and she sobbed inconsolably over the cruel act.

This is not the first human rights violation by Pakistan. Last month, human rights activists had claimed that every year 1000 Hindu and Christian girls are forced to convert to Islam.