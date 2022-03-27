Maryam Nawaz Accuses Imran Khan Of Using 'govt Machinery' To Bring People To Mega Rally

Ahead of Imran Khan's mega public meeting, Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) (PLM-N) leader Maryam Nawaz on Sunday alleged that the Premier was using 'government machinery' for his rally. Addressing a press conference, Maryam Nawaz accused Imran Khan of using public money for his political rallies, and claimed that he was forcing people to attend it using the 'religious card'. Her remarks came after Imran Khan's Islamabad rally venue on Sunday evening saw a massive gathering of supporters.

Maryam Nawaz attacks Imran Khan ahead of his mega rally

"Imran Khan used government machinery for his rally. Who gave him this right? It's not his forefathers' property that he is spending public money in his political rallies. Imran Khan knew no one would come to his rally, so he used government machinery and asked Pakistan government officials to bring people and arrange buses," alleged the PLM-N leader.

She added, "We will take account of the taxpayers' money spent in the rally today. Imran Khan used the 'religion card' on Pakistani people to attend his rally."

Nawaz also slammed khan for his ''Diesel-Chooha'' statement and accused him of deliberately trying to delay the no-confidence motion. "His name has become synonymous with inflation. You (Imran Khan) are not being conspired against, even your own party is against you. You claim this is a conspiracy of the US, it's not an American conspiracy, Did America ask the MNAs to withdraw support? He is claiming international conspiracy on MNAs withdrawing support, there is no conspiracy against him," she stated.

Imran Khan to hold mega rally in Islamabad

In an audio message accessed by Republic TV, the Pakistan PM issued a message to his supporters, terming his Islamabad rally as the “biggest” rally in history. As a last-ditch attempt, Imran Khan has asked all supporters to leave their houses on time and be present at the rally.

“Today is a battle for Pakistan.… and not for PTI; it’s a battle for the future of our nation,” PM Khan said in the audio message.

Reports also claim that PTI members are being given self-defence training ahead of the mega rally. Amid the looming no-confidence motion, speculations have arisen over his possible resignation or the appointment of a new Army Chief- an announcement which is expected at the rally. Meanwhile, Pakistan EC has reportedly launched a probe on irregularities seen in the financial accounts linked to PTI.