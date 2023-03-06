Maryam Nawaz Asks Father Nawaz Sharif To Lend 'courage' To Imran Khan Over Avoiding Arrest

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) leader Maryam Nawaz launched a series of jibes at former Prime Minister Imran Khan, stating that there is no comparison between him and her father Nawaz Sharif. Taking digs at Khan on social media for avoiding his arrest on Sunday, Maryam Nawaz said that the erstwhile PM's "Jail Bharo Tehreek" was a botched and cowardly movement.

She then said that Nawaz Sharif, on the other hand, is a brave leader who faced imprisonment fearlessly. "Listen @NawazSharifMNS, please lend a little courage to Imran Khan," she tweeted. Maryam Nawaz then lauded her father for flying from London to Pakistan to be with her, despite facing the circumstance of getting arrested.

"Even if the lion is innocent, he holds his daughter's hand and comes to Pakistan from London and arrests him. Get out you coward! The nation knows the difference between a leader and a gatherer," she tweeted. Meanwhile, drama erupted at Imran Khan's residence on Sunday after the Islamabad Police reached there to arrest the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader over the Toshakhana case.

بات سنیں @NawazSharifMNS تھوڑی سی بہادری عمران خان کو ادھار دے دیں پلیز 🙏🏼 — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) March 5, 2023

Imran Khan delivers address as police wait outside residence for arrest

In an address to supporters and fellow party members, Khan said that he has never "bowed before any man or institution, and will never let you do so as well," Dawn reported. The remarks were made by the PTI chief at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore while he portrayed to be "unavailable" to the police stationed outside his house to apprehend him.

Khan expressed gratitude to his supporters for taking part in the 'Jail Bharo Tehreek' movement. "I did not call you for my support but to thank you," he said, adding that "only a nation, and not a group" would be able to deal with the challenges that have taken over Pakistan.