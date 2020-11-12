Maryam Nawaz Blasts PTI, Says Imran Khan's Government Deserves 'boots' Not Votes

Maryam Nawaz Sharif, vice president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) slammed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s incumbent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government on November 12 and said that it does not deserve votes from the people but “boots”. While addressing a jampacked rally at Gilgit-Baltistan's Nagar, Sharif reportedly said that PTI would be sent packing from Gilgit-Baltistan on November 15 and that the government was trying snatch PML-N supremo’s hard work before the upcoming elections.

“Issue directives at your polling stations and don't let [them] steal your vote,” ANI quoted Sharif saying as she urged her PML-N workers to thwart the attempts to rig the upcoming election and “guard the ballots.”

‘Hold him accountable’

Sharif urged the citizens to hold Pakistan PM Imran Khan “accountable” and that his fate lies with them. The PML-N leader touted her party to receive people’s support on November 15 and even addressed the Chief Election Commissioner to not come in between the PML-N and citizens. Sharif even warned the authorities that if any vote is stolen, the people will “never forgive” them. She also said that there was no place in the PML-N for the ‘disloyal who left the party in difficult times’. The Gilgit Baltistan legislative assembly elections are set to take place on November 15.

"My message to the Chief Election Commissioner is: Do not come in between the PML-N and the people's vote. If you steal it, the people will never forgive you," Sharif as quoted by ANI citing another report.

جو کہتے تھے کہ نواز شریف کی سیاست ختم ہو گئی وہ اس منظر سے کتنے خوفزدہ ہوتے ہوں گے؟؟؟؟ pic.twitter.com/1r4LCEYqMx — Ammar Masood (@ammarmasood3) November 11, 2020

Earlier, Sharif had said that Pakistan PM Imran Khan's days were numbered while claiming that his "fake government" is about to end its regime. On November 8, Nawaz Sharif's daughter Maryam addressed an election rally in Chilas, where she said that the 'turncoats' should also be shown the way home, the days of 'fake rulers' have been numbered and the last push would be made on November 15, according to Dunya News.

