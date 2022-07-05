Maryam Nawaz Dubs Imran Khan's Foreign Conspiracy Claim As Biggest Drama In Pak History

Ahead of the by-polls in Pakistan, Pakistan Muslim League (N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz slammed former Prime Minister Imran Khan for stagging the "biggest drama" in the history of Pakistan under the name of a foreign conspiracy. Notably, ever since a no-confidence motion against his government was tabled in the Parliament in April this year, Khan has been dubbing "foreign conspiracy" behind his ouster. According to him, the United States played a crucial role due to his "independent" foreign policy-- potentially pointing fingers at his trip to Russia during the initial days of the war.

Reacting to the allegations levelled by Khan, Nawaz, who was addressing a public rally in Lahore on Monday, said as quoted by Pakistan Today, "Unfortunately, Pakistani politics met with a person who is the biggest liar, chaos-maker and imposter. He used to say to people that we are US slaves. He kept people busy with his conspiracy claims. This is the biggest drama in Pakistan’s history." Lashing out at the PTI chief for ignoring Punjab province, the PML-N leader said that Khan had ignored the aspirations of the country’s most populous province with 120 million people and added the biggest scandals in the country's history surfaced during his tenure.

Maryam Nawaz accuses Khan's wife of indulging in illegal activities

"LNG scandal, Bushra Bibi involvement, sugar scandal you name it… all these scandals came during Imran Khan’s government," she said. She even accused Khan's wife Bushra Bibi of indulging in the illegal activities and added the former PM and his "gang" ruined the country's resources. However, assuring the people of Punjab province, she said the "lion is back" and added the state will prosper as it used to in the past. Notably, the scathing attack comes in the wake of the by-polls on the 20 vacant seats of the Punjab Assembly scheduled to take place on July 17.

Khan speculates rig voting in the forthcoming by-polls

Khan, who has been campaigning for the upcoming by-polls, during a public rally at Islamabad’s Parade Ground last week, cautioned his party workers regarding possible rigging in the elections. According to Khan, the incumbent government has fielded its "umpires", police and all national agencies for the forthcoming elections which would ensure their victory. However, he appealed to the PTI supporters to vote for the "noble cause" and added the party would definitely win the polls. "We have 20 by-elections [coming up] in Punjab. The only way they can win is through the rigging. The people are against them, [but] the umpires are with them," Khan said as quoted by Dawn newspaper. "No matter what tactic they use … whether they rig the election or use the police, the nation will never accept them," added Imran.

Image: AP/Facebook/Imran Khan