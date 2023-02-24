Maryam Nawaz Launches Frontal Attack On SC Judges, ‘Responsible For Pakistan’s Crisis’

In an unprecedented move, Pakistan's deposed premier Nawaz Sharif's daughter Maryam Nawaz has launched a frontal attack on three serving judges of the Supreme Court, including the Chief Justice of Pakistan, and vowed to wage a war against them for being biased against her party's leadership.

She made the hard-hitting speech against the judiciary in Sargodha city, some 200 kms from Lahore, while addressing a worker's convention on Thursday evening.

Maryam Nawaz, the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice president and chief organiser, openly named and shamed the serving judges of the apex court and declared that she is ready to face consequences for what she is doing but said she will not stop from exposing them.

During the rally, she also displayed the pictures of two SC judges, Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Mazahir Ali Naqvi, former chief justices Saqib Nisar and Asif Saeed Khosa and former ISI chief Lt Gen Faiz Hameed and said: “The people should see these faces as they were behind the conspiracy against Nawaz Sharif's ouster from power (in 2017). What you see on the screen is the cabal of five... those visible on the screen are responsible for Pakistan’s crisis." Not sparing incumbent Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, Maryam Nawaz said: "CJP Bandial.... instead of looking into bench fixing you have sat down to figure out the responsibility of the government, Election Commission and governor. You are not paying attention to your basic responsibility -- responsibility to make non-controversial benches but you are doing something else." Taking a suo motu notice on the Election Commission's reluctance to announce elections date for Punjab and Kyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces assemblies in 90 days after their dissolution, CJP Bandial on Wednesday had constituted a nine-member bench to take up the matter.

On Thursday the bench issued notices to all concerned.

Maryam Nawaz also asked CJP Bandial as why he was so keen to take up the election matter in two provinces.

Addressing the CJP, she taunted: “Instead of holding these two judges accountable, you have included them in the nine-member bench." She also said after the current military establishment has disowned Imran Khan, he is looking up to the judiciary to pave way for him to return to power.

"And this is what these judges are doing," she lambasted.

Reacting on Maryam's fiery speech against the Supreme Court, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chairman Imran Khan said the PML-N led by Maryam launched scathing attack on the judiciary only to run away from elections.

He urged the superior judiciary to take notice of Maryam's tirade against top SC judges.

Khan said before Maryam her father Nawaz Sharif used to target honest judges for vested interests.

Nawaz has been in London since November 2019 on medical grounds. Before leaving for the United Kingdom, he was serving a seven-year imprisonment in Al-Azizia corruption case.

Maryam sought action against former ISI chief.

Urging her uncle Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to take action against former ISI chief Gen Faiz Hameed for his actions against PML-N leadership and corruption.

"Gen Faiz Hameed who had appointed himself the chief of army staff made billions of rupees and stashed them in Dubai and other Gulf countries," she alleged.

Maryam Nawaz said although Gen Hameed has retired but still making move to save his skin.

"I ask PM Shehbaz to take action against him without fearing to lose his government," she said.

She also talked about as how ambitious Hameed wanted to cut to size her father.