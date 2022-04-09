Coming down heavily on Pakistan PM Imran Khan ahead of the no-confidence motion, PML(N) vice president Maryam Nawaz reminded him of India's stellar example. Taking to Twitter on Friday night, she pointed out that no Indian PM who faced a no-trust motion violated the Constitution, democracy and ethics. So far, 27 no-confidence motions have been filed against Prime Ministers in India whereas three PMs- VP Singh, HD Deve Gowda and Atal Bihari Vajpayee lost power. Interestingly, ex-PM Nawaz Sharif's daughter specifically mentioned Vajpayee's case where he gracefully accepted defeat after losing by one vote.

Maryam Nawaz stated, "There were 27 no-confidence motions against the various prime ministers who were reciting the anthems of India. No one has played with the constitution, democracy and ethics. Vajpayee lost by one vote, went home - did not take the country, constitution and nation hostage like you (Imran Khan) !"

Her reaction came in the wake of Imran Khan's address to the nation wherein he declared that he will not accept an "imported government" led by the opposition. Grudgingly accepting the Supreme Court verdict, he lamented that no action was taken pertaining to the horsetrading. Observing that Pakistan had become a joke and a 'banana republic', he lauded India for having an independent foreign policy. On this occasion, he called for massive protests on Sunday after Isha prayers.

Imran Khan 'clean bowled' by SC

Pakistan plunged into a constitutional crisis on April 3 as National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri dismissed the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan without voting. The PTI-led government was facing an imminent defeat with the opposition garnering the support of more than 172 Members of the National Assembly even without taking into consideration the rebel PTI parliamentarians. In his detailed ruling, Suri claimed that the no-confidence motion is linked to the efforts of a foreign country to bring about a change of government in Pakistan.

In a televised address immediately after the rejection of the no-trust motion, the Pakistan PM revealed that he had advised President Arif Alvi to dissolve the National Assembly to pave way for fresh elections. Subsequently, Alvi accepted this recommendation and asked Imran Khan to continue in office until a caretaker PM is appointed. However, the Pakistan Supreme Court took cognizance of this matter, issued notice and made it clear that the steps taken by Khan, Alvi and Suri would be subject to the court’s final verdict.

On Thursday night, a 5-judge bench of the SC unanimously held that Suri's decision to disallow the no-trust motion was unconstitutional and restored the National Assembly. Moreover, it directed Speaker Asad Qaiser to convene the session for the vote of no-confidence latest by 10.30 am on Saturday. Plugging every possible loophole, it also specified that the session cannot be adjourned until the election for the new Prime Minister is conducted in the scenario that the opposition wins the no-trust motion.