Maryam Nawaz Sharif Accuses Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan For 'striking Deal Of PoK' With Trump

Senior Vice-President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Maryam Nawaz accused former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan of “selling off” the Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) while having talks with former US President Donald Trump. On Monday, the daughter of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif unleashed a fresh string of attacks against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan and accused him of “hiding in the bunker”. Maryam made these outrageous remarks while addressing a public gathering in the so-called Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) or as we know it the PoK. During her address, Maryam condemned the PTI chief for the May 9 violence and lauded her own father for his work in the region, Geo News reported.

“He didn't just set fire to Pakistan, he didn't just burn the defence installations. Imran Khan sat by Trump's side and negotiated Kashmir. Will the nation ever forgive him?” the Chief Organizer of Muslim League-N said in her Monday address. The party then went on to share the video where she was seen bashing the PTI and cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan. She then went on to claim that it was the PTI that planned to end the political career of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and boasted that the PTI itself is now in crumbles. “The party which made a plan to end Nawaz Sharif's politics is in crumbles. Those who used to say that they will make them cry are crying day and night,” the PML-N's stalwart proclaimed. During the event, Maryam was urging the voters to support the PML-N candidate Mushtaq Minhas in the region.

انہوں نے صرف پاکستان کو آگ نہیں لگائی صرف دفاعی تنصیبات کو نہیں جلایا عمران خان ٹرمپ کے پہلو میں بیٹھ کر کشمیر کا سودا کرکے بھی آیا تھا.کیا قوم کبھی معاف کرے گی اسے؟

Not the first time

This is not the first time the scion of the former Prime Minister accused Khan of “selling out” the PoK. Back in 2019, Maryam asked the PTI chief to reveal the ‘deal’ with the twice-impeached US President Donald Trump. During her address at a gathering of workers in Kotmomin, a town in Pakistan, she said that people in Pakistan had the right to know “what sort of understanding/deal he has reached during his meeting with US President Donald Trump against the interest of the Kashmiris and Pakistan,” Dawn reported.

In the Monday rally that took place in a school ground, Maryam posed multiple questions to the crowd and stated that Imran Khan “cannot be Pakistani. “Can he who disrespects and disgraces the martyrs and vandalises and profanes their memorials and statues be from among us?” she asked. “Can he who wrecks the fighter jets once used to down the enemy be from among us?” she questioned. “If he is not from amongst us, he is not even a Pakistani,” Maryam concluded. The seat of the constituency’s prime minister is vacant after the disqualification of the then AJK prime minister and PTI regional president Sardar Tanveer Ilyas. However, Ilyas left the PTI and it is reported that he is eyeing to form a new political group or party at the national level.