Maryam Nawaz Sharif Defends Crackdown On PTI & Imran Khan Amidst Intense Political Turmoil

Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Chief Organiser of the Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N), criticised the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday, denouncing it as a group associated with acts of violence and the promotion of chaos.

In response to the recent government crackdown on PTI leaders and workers, Maryam Nawaz expressed her views on Twitter, asserting that the PTI has always been a group founded for nefarious purposes. She emphasised that the PTI has never represented anything other than violence, destruction, and deceit.

According to the PML-N leader, the tragic incident on May 9 occurred due to the PTI's unrestricted and unmonitored functioning under the guise of a political party.

Whoever tries to make it look like a crackdown on a ‘political party’ is intellectually dishonest. PTI always was a gang that was given birth to for wrong reasons & except violence, destruction & foul play, it never stood for anything else. It is because of them being allowed to… — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) May 17, 2023

Maryam Nawaz remarked that the PTI was currently attempting to present the crackdown on its leaders and supporters as an attack on a political party. However, she affirmed that the government's actions to clamp down on the PTI were justified. She further emphasised that it was the government's duty to safeguard the public from acts of violence.

Police surround Imran Khan's residence

On Wednesday, the police surrounded the residence of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, alleging that he was providing refuge to numerous individuals allegedly implicated in the violent demonstrations that occurred following his own arrest.

The deployment of police is expected to provoke the followers of Khan and raises concerns about potential clashes between them and security forces. Last week, Khan's supporters engaged in acts of vandalism targeting public property and military installations in response to his arrest, which occurred when he was forcibly removed from a courtroom.

After being released over the weekend, the prominent opposition leader, Imran Khan, returned to his residence located in an affluent area of Lahore, the second largest city of Pakistan and the capital of the Punjab region.

On Wednesday, Khan expressed his thoughts on the situation through a tweet, as approximately 200 police officers surrounded his house and a prison van arrived at the scene.

“Probably my last tweet before my next arrest,” Khan tweeted. “Police have surrounded my house.”