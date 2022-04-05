Maryam Nawaz Slams Imran Khan; 'Ran Away From Assembly Due To Fear Of Getting Arrested'

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif, on Tuesday, launched a fresh salvo at Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, accusing him of utilising the platform of the National Security Committee (NSC) for his personal interests, according to Geo News. While speaking at a press conference in Lahore, Maryam Nawaz asserted that the PTI administration, instead of speaking about its achievements, resorted to using a "fake letter" to gain popular support.

She added, "Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri is all guilty. Article 6 is for country defection. Safeguarding the Supreme Court is our responsibility and if Imran Khan would not be punished, then others will do the same. Asad Kaiser ran away, he didn't come forward. Deputy Speaker took Asad's name very quickly. Does Speaker have a right to play with national interests?"

"In next election, you'll be known as a fraud of the nation. You say that you're going to play the last ball but now you have run out of the match. He ran away from National Assembly due to fear of getting arrested," she added.

Imran Khan's 'foreign conspiracy' allegations

It is pertinent to mention here that in the lead-up to the no-confidence vote, the cricketer-turned-politician had made a slew of allegations over a 'foreign conspiracy' to topple his PTI regime, even going on to name the United States during a live address, before retracting the remarks. He attempted to bolster his claims by brandishing an alleged 'secret letter' that had threatened 'severe consequences' against Pakistan if Imran Khan was not removed as the Premier.

Later, after the no-trust vote was rejected by the speaker at the National Assembly, saving Imran Khan's position for a few more days, he went on to claim that senior United States diplomat Donald Lu had warned the Pakistan Ambassador to the US, Asad Majeed that there would be implications if Imran Khan survived the no-confidence vote. Calling the no-trust motion filed against him a “conspiracy,” he thanked God that it failed.

Furthermore, in a major twist, security agencies in the neighbouring country were unable to find any evidence of a US conspiracy to overthrow Imran Khan's administration in the country. "No evidence of US conspiracy to overthrow the government was found," Pakistan's Geo News reported, citing a security agency.