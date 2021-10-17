Maryam Nawaz Slams Pakistan Govt, Says PTI 'number 1' In Pandora Papers: Report

Launching a bolstering attack on the Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz stated that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was ranked "number one" in the recently revealed Pandora Papers.

Addressing a public rally in Faisalabad on Saturday, October 16, Maryam said that PM Imran Khan cannot escape accountability, reported Geo News.

"The country was misguided that Imran Khan's name does not feature in the list. Have you ever heard of thieves' leader to be an honest person?" she was quoted by Geo News as saying.

Taking a dig at Pakistan's skyrocketing prices amid high inflation, Maryam recalled how Prime Minister Imran Khan had once said that when wheat flour becomes expensive, it means the country's ruler is "corrupt." In terms of foreign policy, Maryam remarked that things are looking bleak, as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "not answering" Imran Khan's phone and US President Joe Biden is yet to call the Pakistan premier, reported Geo News.

Maryam hits out at ruling dispensation over rising commodity prices

Speaking at the rally of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), PML-N leader Maryam questioned why a nation of 220 million people should back the existing regime when was running a "dictatorship" under the guise of democracy. She also slammed the PTI government for raising the prices of fuel and other essentials in the country. Further, Maryam hit out at the ruling dispensation for the mishandling of dengue fever in the country.

It should be mentioned here that earlier this month, Opposition leader and PML-N Secretary-General Ahsan Iqbal also demanded Prime Minister Imran Khan's resignation after some of his associates' names were included in the Pandora Papers' document. According to the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), the documents have exposed Pakistani Cabinet members and their families who have privately owned a vast array of enterprises worth millions of dollars in hidden wealth. The PML-N Secretary-General had claimed Khan's "Pandora box" is going to open soon as the country's political arena is rattled by recent developments, reported The Nation.

Pandora Paper leaks

On October 3, the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) released a new leak on the purported financial secrets of over 35 current and former world leaders, as well as over 330 politicians and bureaucrats from across the world. The publication, dubbed Pandora Papers, was based on a leak of 11.9 million records, according to the ICIJ.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: AP/@MaryamNawaz/Facebook)