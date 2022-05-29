Maryam Nawaz Urges Pakistani Judiciary To Stay Away From Imran Khan's Politics

Pakistan Muslim League (N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Saturday urged the country’s judiciary to remain “impartial” and maintain a distance from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan’s politics. During a public gathering in Bahawalpur, Punjab, Nawaz said, “Imran Khan, the revolution that you want to bring through the Supreme Court, the SC itself, along with the people of Pakistan, will foil it”, according to Geo News.

PML-N vice president further said that Khan initially drags the institutions into politics and then utters abusive words against them. She added, “Therefore, with respect, I want to ask the Supreme Court to maintain distance from the politics of this anarchist (Khan) as the Supreme Court is an institution of Pakistan and it should remain impartial”. Reportedly, PML-N leader said that Khan started begging Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif two days before the “Azadi March” to announce a date for the elections.

Maryam Nawaz said that Imran Khan could not even gather 25,000 people from the country for the same. She said, “You used all the resources from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and gave money to your leaders to gather people for the march”. Her remarks came as the PTI chief called off his long march and sought help from Pakistan Supreme Court. After being ousted from the power, Khan has been consistently making allegations about a foreign conspiracy against him and called off early elections.

Khan lambasted over 'sexist' remark on Maryam Nawaz

Earlier, Khan stirred another controversy on Friday with his "sexist and misogynist" remark on Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz.

Referring to Nawaz's recent address at a rally in Sargodha, PTI Chairman Imran Khan said, "In that speech, she uttered my name with such passion that I fear that her husband may get upset with her."

Following his comment, many politicians, journalists, and civil society members expressed strong disapproval on social media. Taking to Twitter, incumbent Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who also happens to be Maryam Nawaz's paternal uncle, stated that the entire nation, especially women, should strongly condemn the "deplorable language used against the daughter of the nation."

"Your crimes against the nation cannot be covered by your lowly humour. How could those -- who cannot respect the sanctity of Masjid Nabawi (PBUH) -- be expected to respect the honour of someone's mothers, sisters, and daughters?" Sharif tweeted. "Imran is the first person in history to fall into this abyss of rudeness as the leader of a party. His party went out to make a nation but spoiled the morals of the people instead," he added.

Image: AP