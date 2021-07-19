Maryam Nawaz Warns Imran Khan, Says 'Countdown Has Now Begun For You'

Pakistan opposition leader Maryam Nawaz on July 18 slammed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and said that the same page that he would speak of had turned into a “shame page.” As per news agency ANI, during a rally on Sunday, she said, “You are the one who is a setting sun, along with the ones you would say are on the same page as you” adding that Imran Khan brought destruction to the country instead of any other positive change. Further, Pakistan's Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader added, “Nawaz Sharif is now a shining beacon in the land.”

She also termed Pakistan Prime Minister’s rally held a day earlier on Saturday in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir's Bagh area a “flop show” even though he spent “millions” on it. On Sunday, Maryam said, “If he had not gone ahead with that rally, maybe he would have retained some respect” adding that Khan “has found an ATM in Kashmir.” The daughter of former Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif also said, “But now, the time for the 'note' (currency) is over and it is time to respect the vote” quoting the PML-N mantra “vote ko izzat do (honour the vote).”

Maryam to Pak PM: ‘Countdown has now begun for you’

Addressing the party’s enemies who used to say that the Nawaz Sharif politics “has come to an end" and would speak of a "Minus Nawaz Sharif" formula for the country, Maryam said, “The people have turned it into a 'plus, plus' formula.” She told the Pakistan Prime Minister, “The countdown has now begun for you.”

To the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party, Maryam said, “You can run away with the ballot box or sit in the box yourself. You can try to stop us (but you won't be able to).” She also argued all PML-N supporters guard the ballot boxes on election day. To the party supporters, Maryam said, “Do not let these vote thieves off the hook.” The PML-N vice president also warned Khan saying, “Do not dare look at Pakistan occupied Kashmir with ill intent” while noting that a “tsunami of inflation” has drowned the poor in it with petrol now priced at Rs 118 per litre for the first time.

Nawaz recently warned Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) that any attempt to stop her party in the upcoming Kashmir elections would be dealt with severely. While addressing a rally in Islamgarh, Maryam, who is the daughter of party supremo Nawaz Sharif, said that people of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) have already ruled in favour of PML-N. She even went on to say that her party candidates have already won the election.

“The clear evidence of this is that by holding a rally here in such heat, my throat has dehydrated and you are standing for me in a temperature of 40 degrees [Celsius],” Maryam added.

IMAGE: AP