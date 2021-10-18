A massive explosion took place near Balochistan University on Quetta’s Sariab Road on Monday evening killing one policeman and injuring seven others. According to police sources, the blast took place near a police van parked outside the university campus on Sariab Road in which one cop has died while half a dozen have sustained injuries. The police truck is said to have been the target of the blast.

#BREAKING | Police convoy was the likely target in the Quetta Blast in Balochistan; tune in for more updates here https://t.co/oefJxIhn1D pic.twitter.com/ODVnbZiSY8 — Republic (@republic) October 18, 2021

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

Image: Republic