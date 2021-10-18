Last Updated:

Blast in Balochistan | Massive Blast Heard Near Balochistan University In Quetta; Police Convoy Likely Targeted

A massive explosion took place near Balochistan University on Quetta’s Sariab Road on Monday evening, killing one policeman and injuring seven others. 

Written By
Gloria Methri

Image: Republic


A massive explosion took place near Balochistan University on Quetta’s Sariab Road on Monday evening killing one policeman and injuring seven others. According to police sources, the blast took place near a police van parked outside the university campus on Sariab Road in which one cop has died while half a dozen have sustained injuries. The police truck is said to have been the target of the blast. 

This is a developing story. More details are awaited. 

READ | Afghan Taliban's victory boosts Pakistan's radicals

 

Image: Republic

Tags: Pakistan, Balochistan, Quetta University
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND