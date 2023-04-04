Massive Fire Breaks Out In Chinese Warehouse Complex At Pakistan Hydropower Project Site

A massive fire broke out in a camp of a Chinese company which was managing the construction of the Dasu hydropower dam. According to the Pakistani news outlet, Nation.com, the authorities stated that the blaze ruined a warehouse complex for the Dasu hydropower project in the Kohistan district of northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The fire broke out on Tuesday afternoon and no casualties have been reported as of now.

Dasu Hydropower project

The hydropower project is a run of river project on the Indus River located 7km upstream of Dasu Town. According to the project’s website, the Dasu Hydropower project was one of the priority projects under the Power Policy 2013 and was also part of the “Vision 2025” of the government of Pakistan. The site is 74km downstream of the proposed Diamer Basha Dam site and 345km from Islamabad. The project is expected to generate 4320MW of hydroelectric power with an annual energy of 21445GWh. While the country’s economy is nose-diving into oblivion, the ambitious project was majorly financed by the World Bank.

In 2017, Pakistan’s water ministry awarded the construction contract for the creation of the Dasu Dam to China’s Gezhouba Group Company. According to Nation.com, the camp housed several Chinese engineers, surveyors and mechanics.