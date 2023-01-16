Massive Protest In Waziristan Continues As Locals Call Out Pakistan Govt Over Lawlessness

Massive protests continued in the Pakistani-administered southern region of Waziristan against the lawless nature of the Islamabad administration. On Monday, Republic TV obtained the visuals of the protests where the locals in the region chanted slogans against the Pakistani government. Similar protests have been going on in the regions of Gilgit Baltistan over the gross negligence of the plight of the people there. As per the reports, locals in Waziristan have proposed 10 point-agenda to the government earlier and on 11 January, they blocked the major roads connecting the region to Pakistan and organized demonstrations against the government.

The protests were related to the current turbulent situation in the Pakistan province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa because the Pakistani government has failed to reach a ceasefire agreement between the Pakistani administration and Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP). Earlier the government ended the agreement with the extremist group which led to unrest in several regions of Pakistan. The protestors in the region claimed that Islamabad has failed to maintain the law and order in the region as a result of which the terror incidences in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Waziristan are constantly on the rise.

Demonstrations will continue until 10-point demands are met

Agitated by the current rise of terrorism and other crimes in the regions, the people of Southern Waziristan have made it clear that they will continue to agitate until the Pakistani administration addresses their 10-point demands. As per the reports from the Republic, the people in the region have said that their life has been at risk because the government has failed to form solid policies to deal with the terror attacks in the region.